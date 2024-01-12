Check out the most expensive single-family home ever sold in White Plains

WHITE PLAINS − A 6,090-square-foot brick colonial home built in 1988 set a record for the most expensive single-family home ever sold in White Plains, according to Houlihan Lawrence.

Located at 139 Hillair Circle, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom house, known as The Federal, was sold for $2.33 million in December.

Condominiums in White Plains, particularly at The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton in the downtimes, regularly list for millions more.

The Federal features a double-height foyer with a sweeping staircase, a chef’s kitchen, a family space with a gas fireplace and a butler’s pantry with a wet bar. Upstairs, a primary suite has dual walk-in closets and a marble bath with spa tub, an ensuite guest bedroom, two family bedrooms, a pristine hall bath and laundry room, according to the listing.

Listing agent Gino Bello said pricing and the condition of the house were key to closing the cash deal in eight days. The house was “strategically priced” under $2 million with a marketing package, including a video tour and social media posts. The fully renovated house appeared compelling to buyers amid a low inventory market, Bello said.

“There are really not many federal colonial homes in White Plains market currently. It was a great size in one of the greatest locations. It’s just the right timing,” Bello said. “The entire house was renovated from the bottom to the top. You can walk into the house, unpack your bags and you’ll have a brand-new house. buyers have seen what the costs of construction and renovations are trading at this time.”

Only one single-family house more than $2 million was listed in 2023 in Greater White Plains area, including White Plains, Greenburgh and Valhalla. The median sale price in White Plains for 2023 was $879,500.

