Check out this newly built Mississippi River cruise ship that just hit the water in Houma

A new Mississippi River cruise ship touched water for the first time this week in Houma.

The Viking Mississippi was "floated out" Monday at Edison Chouest Offshore's LaShip Shipyard, where it was built.

The 386-guest ship is set to make its maiden voyage in June between New Orleans and St. Paul.

“It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time,” Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said in a news release. “Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer. We are grateful to our American partner, Edison Chouest Offshore, who has helped bring to life our vision of exploring the Mississippi in the ‘Viking way.’ ”

The "float-out" in Houma is significant because it denotes a ship moving into its final stage of construction, officials said.

In keeping with maritime tradition, the ship’s ceremonial godmother, Dionne Chouest, Edison Chouest Offshore's general counsel, assisted with the float out.

Viking says the new Mississippi River trips are expected to bring more than 7,500 guests to the region this year and 17,600 during the first full sailing season in 2023.

Ports of call include Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville in Louisiana; Natchez and Vicksburg in Mississippi; Memphis; Hannibal and St. Louis, Missouri; Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport Iowa; La Crosse, Wisconsion; and Red Wing and St. Paul in Minnesota

The five-deck ship — 450 feet long and 75 feet wide — offers guest rooms from 268 to 1,024 square feet, all facing outside with a balcony. The ship, which took about two years to build, is owned and operated by Galliano-based Chouest and chartered to Viking.

Viking has not said how much the ship cost, but the Swiss-headquartered company said in previous media reports that it hoped to build several of the vessels for about $90 million to $100 million apiece.

