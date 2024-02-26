Check out the nominees and cast your vote for the Providence Journal Student of the Week

February break is over and it's time once again to recognize Rhode Island's top high school students.

Sydney Cagnetta, South Kingstown High School

For this week’s Student of the Week, the Fine Arts Department’s nominee is Sydney Cagnetta, Class of 2024. Sydney is an outstanding student and person. She has been a member of the National Honor Society, the Studio Art CTE program, and Rebel Theater Group (RTG) since her sophomore year. She joined the Tech Theater crew for the show "Matilda," and was Assistant Stage Manager for Testing in 2021. She then stage-managed two more shows and was Production Manager for Legally Blonde. She represented RTG at the Ocean State Star Awards as the only student winning Outstanding Stage Manager. After seeing her maturity and professionalism, Sydney was chosen by the staff at Providence Performing Arts Center to shadow and assist Stage Managing the professional show, "Ain’t Too Proud to Beg." All who know her agree, Sydney is a shining star both backstage and in all aspects of her life!"

Chelsea Godin, Saint Raphael Academy

Chelsea Godin, Class of 2025, is a role model student at Saint Raphael Academy who exemplifies true commitment and hard work at Saint Raphael Academy.

Chelsea is constantly doing the little things correctly. Getting to class on time is important, but when students go above and beyond to check in and connect, ask how you’re doing, or offer continuous help, they naturally stand out. Chelsea is a kind and sincere student who is always prepared. She brings a fierce, competitive spirit and positive sportsmanship to every activity. Chelsea is eager to improve and challenges her classmates to do the same.

Her passion for athletics and leadership skills make Saint Raphael Academy’s Chelsea Godin the perfect recipient for the ProJo Student of the Week.

Lucas Anderson, Johnston High School

Lucas is a junior at Johnston High and continuously shows a commitment to excellence in and out of the classroom. This commitment in the classroom has resulted in him currently being ranked #1 in the Class of 2025, with a 4.5 GPA, as well as the Student Council Vice President. Lucas can be seen challenging himself in multiple different AP classes, as well as honors classes. His commitment to his education was on full display when he placed Top 10 in the State in the 2023 Rhode Island Science and Engineering Fair. He is also an active member in JHS Mock Trial, National Honor Society, PTSO Student Representative, and the student representative for the Johnston Public School District Health and Wellness Committee. Outside of the classroom, he is a second-degree black belt, actively training in martial arts since he was 2 years old.

Emmalee Bettez, Westerly High School

It is with great pride that we nominate Emmalee Bettez for the Providence Journal Student of the Week.

Emmalee is a senior at Westerly High School and is enrolled in the Cosmetology Program. She is an honor roll student, and SkillsUSA member.

Emmalee has been working with one of our Industry Partners, Marianne Shows of Show it off Beauty, utilizing her Cosmetology skills on set on cast members for several movies. Emmalee started out as an assistant, helping with equipment, and sanitation, and has been able to demonstrate her professional knowledge to assist with hair, make-up and special effect makeup.

Emmalee will be furthering her training at Wells Street Spa where she aspires to be a Makeup Artist and Esthetician.

Emmalee will be furthering her training at Wells Street Spa where she aspires to be a Makeup Artist and Esthetician.

