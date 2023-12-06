Check your numbers. Somebody in South Carolina bought a winning Powerball ticket

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to rise, as the current grand prize has swelled to more than $400 million.

While nobody captured Saturday’s grand prize, someone bought a ticket in South Carolina that matched enough numbers for a $50,000 jackpot, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

Now a search is underway to find the five-figure prize winner.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Moksha convenience store at 628 E. Buena Vista Ave. in North Augusta, according to the release.

The winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 28, 35, 41, 47, 60 and Powerball: 3.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching four white balls and the red Powerball number for the prize are 1-in-913,129, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

There was another winner in the Palmetto State on Saturday night.

Someone who bought a ticket at a gas station in Summerville won $100,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said. That ticket also matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, but the $50,000 prize was doubled because that ticket buyer purchased the PowerPlay option for an additional dollar, according to the release.

Like Saturday, there also was no grand prize winner in Monday’s drawing, meaning the Powerball jackpot has increased to $435 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. Monday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.