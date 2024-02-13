Check your numbers. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a gas station in SC

Mega Millions hasn’t had a grand prize winner so far in 2024, but a ticket recently purchased in the Palmetto State was one number shy of winning the game’s jackpot, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

For coming so close, the ticket buyer will receive a $40,000 payday, according to the release.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

What turned out to be the five-figure winning ticket was sold at the Spinx gas station/convenience store at 3615 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg, officials said. That’s next to Exit 145 on Interstate 26.

The winning numbers from the Feb. 6 Mega Millions drawing were 2, 10, 31, 44, 57 and Megaball: 10.

The winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number, lottery officials said. Because “4” was the Megaplier number that was drawn, the prize was quadrupled for the $40,000 prize.

The odds of matching four white balls and the gold Megaball are 1-in-931,001, according to the release.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The Spinx gas station will receive a commission for selling the winning ticket, when it is turned into lottery officials.

In addition to the $40,000 winning game, more than 10,000 other players in South Carolina won prizes in the Feb. 6 drawing, according to the release.

Because there was no grand prize winner last week, the jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing has risen to $425 million.

Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Mega Million’s grand prize are 1-in-302,575,350.