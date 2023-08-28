Check out these open Kentucky state government jobs. Salaries start at more than $50K

While interest rates are high, it hasn’t cooled the rate of jobs being added to the economy, if the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is any indication.

According to the BLS, the national unemployment rate is 3.5%, and it appears to be holding steady. In July, non-farm payroll employment rose in four states and was unchanged in 46 others, plus the District of Columbia.

The unemployment rate in Kentucky stood at 3.8% as of July, the latest month for which figures are available.

A quick look through the sector-by-sector employment figures shows state government jobs offer steady work. If you are looking for a job, here’s are four open positions advertised among the more than 400 listings on the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s website, along with key information about each and how to apply.

Transportation Engineer Supervisor

Location: Frankfort

Salary: $6,880.26 (monthly)

Advertisement closes: Sept. 1

Transportation engineers plan roadway construction and upkeep, along with other types of infrastructure projects. In this role, the Department of Highways within Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet is searching for a supervisor who can effectively manage soil testing and assignments of laboratory personnel.

Other job duties include compliance work related to maintaining proper laboratory accreditation, reviewing and making suggestions for consultants conducting geotechnical investigations and processing invoices once the work is done.

The ultimate mission of this position is to help ensure Kentucky’s infrastructure works for its residents and visitors.

Questions about the job should be directed to Michael Carpenter at michael.carpenter@ky.gov or 859-368-3953.

Wildlife program coordinator

Location: Frankfort

Salary: $50,661.12 to $75,051.60

Advertisement closes: Aug. 31

Kentucky enjoys a healthy population of white-tailed deer, due in no small part to the wildlife professionals who help conserve this resource from threats like chronic wasting disease and excessive hunting, among others.

As a wildlife program coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources, you’ll focus on this animal population in particular. Responsibilities include keeping a close eye on the population, coordinating chronic wasting disease surveillance efforts and supervising a team of biologists and technicians.

Those with questions about this position should contact Dan Figert at dan.figert@ky.gov.

Social service specialist

Location: Varies

Salary: $61,410.96

Advertisement closes: Sept. 6

This position within Kentucky’s Division of Guardianship comes with the important mission of planning and giving educational forums for guardianship families and community partners.

The location varies, but the social service specialist covers multiple counties, including Warren County and its surrounding counties in the south-central part of the state.

As a social service specialist, you will also work to make sure court-designated guardians are meeting their eligibility requirements. But this shouldn’t be thought of as an adversarial position. You’ll be at the center of a web of resources and agencies, and a big part of your job is helping clients. The position comes with the responsibility of understanding and applying relevant state regulations to your work, but in exchange, you have a shot at changing a family’s life for the better.

Questions for this position should be referred to Angela Ross at angela.ross@ky.gov or 270-962-4627

Forestry program specialist

Location: Frankfort

Salary: $4,050.64 to $5,169.46 (monthly)

Advertisement closes: Sept. 1

One thing to know when applying for this position is it is a grant-funded, time-limited position.

If that isn’t a deal-breaker for you, this position within the Department of Natural Resources will allow you to contribute to state forest fire prevention and control efforts. You’ll work to coordinate several forest fire prevention programs, along with organizing and participating in workshops, seminars and training sessions.

The contact for questions about this position is Michael Froelich at michael.froelich@ky.gov or 502-782-7159.

Do you have a question about employment in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.