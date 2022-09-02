Check that phone number: Scammers are now pretending to be Delaware police

Local police are warning of a rise in phone scams in which callers are pretending to be officers to extort money or information.

The scammers, police said, are using caller ID spoofing to disguise themselves as members of police departments.

According to the New Castle County Police Department, a woman recently got a call from someone pretending to be county police Lt. Brian Faulkner. The scammer told the woman to pay $6,000 for outstanding warrants, according to police, and said she would be arrested if she didn't comply. A spoofed caller ID made it look like the call came from the police department.

Multiple incidents reported; don't trust caller ID

Delaware State Police have also put out a warning about "multiple incidents" of scammers using caller ID spoofing to pretend to be state troopers.

Police spokesperson Sgt. India Sturgis reminded Delawareans that officers and the court systems will never request money for fines, traffic tickets or bail over the phone.

Clearing warrants and posting bail, even for family members, can only be done in person, New Castle County Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Grigori Lopez-Garcia said. He also recommended that anyone who receives a call from a government entity that they think may be a scam should hang up and then call the number listed on that agency's website to see if the call is legitimate.

What scams may include

Sturgis said signs that a call may be a scam include:

Threats.

Being told not to hang up.

The caller making their request for information or money seem urgent.

She added that if someone calls about a family member, you should call that relative before giving away any personal information.

"If you think you have been the victim of a scam or fraud, please do not be embarrassed or ashamed," Lopez-Garcia said. "These scammers can be persuasive, and you are not alone."

Scams can be reported to the New Castle County Police Department at 302-573-2800 or 302-395-8171.

Reports can also be sent to Delaware's Fraud and Consumer Protection Division by calling 302-577-8600, emailing consumer.protection@delaware.gov or filling out the Department of Justice's online complaint form.

