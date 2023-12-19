Check out these places to return or exchange not-so-good Christmas gifts

Once the Christmas holiday is over, many people will, no doubt, have gifts they want to exchange and are wondering what stores will be open the day after Christmas to return those not-so-good Christmas gifts.

Maybe that sweater your grandmother gifted you was too big, your big brother purchased the wrong video game or maybe that perfume your mom gifted you just didn't smell the best.

Below is a list of Jackson-area stores' hours to return or exchange gifts the day after Christmas, which is Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Walmart

Walmart customer service centers will be doing exchanges with or without receipts starting Tuesday, Dec 26, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at several Jackson and surrounding area locations. The hours for each location are all the same.

Locations:

815 S Wheatley St., Ridgeland

2711 Greenway Drive, Jackson

5520 US-80, Pearl

5341 MS-25, Flowood

127 Grandview Blvd., Madison

950 US-80, Clinton

There are also a lot more other Walmart locations in Mississippi. Check with them to get the hours for returns.

Target

Both Target locations in Jackson and Flowood will be take exchanges or returns starting all day Tuesday, Dec 26, in Guest Services with or without receipt from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Locations:

170 Promenade Blvd., Flowood

6365 I-55, Jackson

Ross Dress for Less

Exchanges and returns will be accepted during regular business hours at both Flowood and Jackson locations from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The Flowood hours are from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. The cut off date for all exchanges and returns will be announced in January.

Locations:

240 Ridge Way, Flowood

6388 Ridgewood Ct Drive, Jackson

The Outlets of Mississippi

Marshal's will be opening an outlet store at Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl.

There are several stores inside the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl that will be accepting exchanges or returns starting Tuesday, Dec 26, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Location:

200 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl

Northpark Mall

The Jackson area shopping mall will be allowing exchanges and returns with several stores inside the shopping center starting Tuesday, Dec. 26. The mall hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Location:

1200 E County Line Road, Ridgeland

Best Buy

Best Buy chain retailer of electronics, computers, appliances and more will be doing exchanges or returns starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in customer service at both Flowood and Madison locations. Must have receipt or order number.

Locations:

194 Promenade Blvd., Flowood

175 Grandview Blvd. Ste 300, Madison

TJ MAXX

Retail chain featuring stylish brand-name apparel, shoes and accessories, plus housewares will be doing exchanges or returns starting Tuesday, Dec. 26, as long as the customer has their drivers license or receipt through Jan. 25 during regular store hours from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at both Flowood and Jackson locations.

Locations:

250 Dogwood Blvd., Flowood

6384 Ridgewood Ct Drive, Jackson

