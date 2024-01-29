Check your pockets! Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold in Kentucky with these numbers

A grocery store in Northern Kentucky sold a Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million Saturday, according to a Monday Kentucky Lottery press release.

The Kroger located at 3105 North Bend Road in Hebron sold the lucky ticket, which had the numbers 7, 38, 65, 66, 68. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, according to the Kentucky Lottery, so it won the game’s second prize of $1 million. The Powerball drawn Saturday was numbered 21.

The Kentucky Lottery recommends winners sign the back of their ticket, keep it in a safe location and claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing.

Winners must claim their prize at the Kentucky Lottery office at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville after calling 877-789-4532 to make an appointment.

Hey, Kentucky! We've got a WINNER! Congratulations to the $1 MILLION #Powerball winner! The winning ticket was sold in Saturday's drawing. Don't wait! Get your tickets for tonight's $174 MILLION Jackpot drawing now! https://t.co/WLtQX8YgQp pic.twitter.com/mvFAIbKAjD — Kentucky Lottery (@kylottery) January 29, 2024

Kentucky players have had several recent large Powerball wins, including a $1 million win Dec. 20 in Radcliff, along with another from the same drawing worth $2 million. In what the state called a rare occurrence, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million expired unclaimed this month, as well, the Kentucky Lottery recently confirmed.

Powerball jackpot continues to grow

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and sits at an estimated $174 million as of Monday. The next drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Monday.

Here’s how the odds of winning the Powerball stack up, per $2 play:

1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the jackpot (match five white ball numbers and the Powerball)

1 in 11,688,053.52 chance of winning $1 million (match five white ball numbers)

1 in 913,129.18 chance of winning $50,000 (match four white ball numbers and the Powerball)

1 in 36,525.17 chance of winning $100 (match four white ball numbers)

1 in 14,494.11 chance of winning $100 (match three white ball numbers and the Powerball)

1 in 579.76 chance of winning $7 (match three white ball numbers)

1 in 701.33 chance of winning $7 (match two white ball numbers and the Powerball)

1 in 91.98 chance of winning $4 (match one white ball number and the Powerball)

1 in 38.32 chance of winning $4 (matching the Powerball)

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.