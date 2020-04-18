Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Check Point Software Technologies''s (NASDAQ:CHKP) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Check Point Software Technologies' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Check Point Software Technologies is:

23% = US$826m ÷ US$3.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Check Point Software Technologies' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Check Point Software Technologies has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Check Point Software Technologies' moderate 5.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Check Point Software Technologies' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 25% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Is Check Point Software Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Check Point Software Technologies doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.





Summary

On the whole, we feel that Check Point Software Technologies' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.