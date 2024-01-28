Check Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 drawing

There was no big jackpot winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot rolls to $174 million with a cash option of $83.9 million. There was also no $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winner, but there were two $1 million Match 5 winners, one in New York and one in Kentucky.

Check your numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 27 drawing: 7, 38, 65, 66 and 68. The red Powerball is 21 and the Power Play is 2X.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $164 million with a cash option of $79.1 million.

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday 1/27/24: $164M drawing jackpot

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 7, 38, 65, 66 and 68. The red Powerball is 21 and the Power Play is 2X.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 Powerball winning numbers

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 24 were 1, 5, 32, 50 and 64. The red Powerball was 8 and the Powerplay was 4 X.

Here's what to know about the drawing and how to play:

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball winning numbers for Saturday 1/27/24: $164M drawing jackpot