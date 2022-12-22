Check your receipt: Fraudulent charges reported on area grocery bills, police say

If you’ve bought groceries from Kroger recently, you may want to check your receipt.

The Moraine Police Department is asking anyone in southern Montgomery County who has used Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or who placed a Kroger delivery through Instacart in the last two weeks to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges.

On Saturday, December 17th, the police department began receiving complaints from Kroger customers who placed online grocery orders for delivery through the Kroger App or Instacart, a spokesperson for the police department said. Those orders were also completed at the Moraine Kroger located at 2921 W. Alex Bell Road.

The complaints alleged fraudulent charges in the range of hundreds of dollars had been charged to their debit and or credit accounts.

“Our investigation has since revealed some customers received their original grocery order, but were charged for hundreds of dollars of merchandise they did not order or receive,” the spokesperson said.

At least one other customer reported being charged over $600 for merchandise and not a single item was delivered.

Police have identified at least two local suspects responsible for the fraud, the spokesperson said.

Thousands of dollars of additional charges have also been discovered involving multiple Kroger stores in southern Montgomery County, including stores in Centerville and Miami Township, which have not been reported to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moraine Police Department.








