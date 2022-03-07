Check out the schedule for the KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena

Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
·1 min read
Sacred Heart won the 7th Region Championship Saturday night at Valley High School. March 5, 2022
Sacred Heart won the 7th Region Championship Saturday night at Valley High School. March 5, 2022

Here’s the schedule for the Mingua Beef Girls’ Sweet 16 to be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Wednesday, March 9

  • Meade County (28-6) vs. Boyd County (21-11), 11 a.m.

  • Bethlehem (23-7) vs. Bullitt East (30-4), 1:30 p.m.

  • Southwestern (25-7) vs. McCracken County (31-1), 6 p.m.

  • Franklin County (27-7) vs. Henderson County (24-4), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

  • Letcher County Central (26-9) vs. Bowling Green (28-7), 11 a.m.

  • Cooper (23-9) vs. Pikeville (31-2), 1:30 p.m.

  • George Rogers Clark (30-2) vs. Corbin (25-6), 6 p.m.

  • Anderson County (30-4) vs. Sacred Heart (32-3), 8:30 p.m.

KHSAA basketball: Bullitt East beat Mercy in Sixth Region final

Friday, March 11

  • Southwestern-McCracken County winner vs. Franklin County-Henderson County winner, 11 a.m.

  • Bethlehem-Bullitt East winner vs. Breckinridge County-Meade County-Boyd County winner, 1:30 p.m.

  • Cooper-Pikeville winner vs. Letcher County Central-Bowling Green winner, 6 p.m.

  • George Rogers Clark-Corbin winner vs. Anderson County-Sacred Heart winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

  • Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

  • Final, 7 p.m.

More coverage: Sign up for The Courier Journal's high school sports newsletter

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA Girls Sweet 16: Check out schedule for state tournament at Rupp

Recommended Stories