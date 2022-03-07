Check out the schedule for the KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena

Associated Press

Kristaps Porzingis finally made his debut for the Washington Wizards — and didn't need much time to make a big impact. Porzingis scored 25 points in his first game for Washington, and the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 133-123 on Sunday night. Porzingis returned from a right knee bone bruise and played for the first time since the Wizards acquired him from Dallas in a trade nearly a month ago.