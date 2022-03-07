Check out the schedule for the KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena
Here’s the schedule for the Mingua Beef Girls’ Sweet 16 to be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Wednesday, March 9
Meade County (28-6) vs. Boyd County (21-11), 11 a.m.
Bethlehem (23-7) vs. Bullitt East (30-4), 1:30 p.m.
Southwestern (25-7) vs. McCracken County (31-1), 6 p.m.
Franklin County (27-7) vs. Henderson County (24-4), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Letcher County Central (26-9) vs. Bowling Green (28-7), 11 a.m.
Cooper (23-9) vs. Pikeville (31-2), 1:30 p.m.
George Rogers Clark (30-2) vs. Corbin (25-6), 6 p.m.
Anderson County (30-4) vs. Sacred Heart (32-3), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 11
Southwestern-McCracken County winner vs. Franklin County-Henderson County winner, 11 a.m.
Bethlehem-Bullitt East winner vs. Breckinridge County-Meade County-Boyd County winner, 1:30 p.m.
Cooper-Pikeville winner vs. Letcher County Central-Bowling Green winner, 6 p.m.
George Rogers Clark-Corbin winner vs. Anderson County-Sacred Heart winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Final, 7 p.m.
