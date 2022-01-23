Check out these smart tech tips: Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. So, no matter what software, hardware tools you use in tech, there always seems to be a ton of hidden features or tricks that you don't know about, and they kind of sparked a light bulb in your head like, "Oh, I didn't even know that existed." My colleague Kim Komando writes about this in a column. You can read it on tech.usatoday.com. Five Smart Tech Tips. We're going to share a couple here. You can check out the rest in her column. Here's one that jumped out to me. I never realized this was a thing, but apparently it is, and it sounds really interesting. You can buy gift cards at a discount, or even if they're gift cards you don't like and don't want, you can sell them. Now, Kim notes that don't go to Google and search for discount gift cards because what'll happen is you'll find a site that has malware or some other scam, and you're going to lose money, so don't do that.

Two sites that she references though that are legitimate and that sell discounted gift cards are cardcash.com and raise.com. So, you can go there and you can find gift cards and you can buy them at a discount. A couple things that she notes though. There is still a risk that a scammer can have access to the numbers on the gift cards, so it's possible you see a gift card for a discount. You buy it, it turns out it's not legit.

Also, the other thing she mentions is make sure you redeem that gift card as soon as you can, but again too, if you have gift cards that you don't want anymore, you can actually go to these sites and they will buy the unused gift cards. I personally don't have a lot of experience with these sites, so I'm not aware what the value is, or if you get the exact value for your gift card or less or whatever, but interesting to know if you have card sitting around that you want to get rid of, or if you're looking for a deal on a gift card for whatever business you're looking for.

Another tip to consider, and this is actually a really good one, if you're using Facebook, there are features you can add that will allow you to limit who can see older posts you have. If you've been on Facebook a long time, maybe you're worried about posts that you put up very early on when you first signed up, there is an easy way to do that without scrolling through all those posts and just deleting them one by one. In Facebook, you go to your account settings, there's a section there for privacy tools and settings. You go to your activity and then there's a section that says limit the audience for old posts on your timeline.

So if they're older posts, you can go through and decide you want to hide them, or only least certain people can see them. It's a really quick and easy way to just kind of cover your tracks if you're worried about some of those older posts showing up on Facebook. So, those were a couple quick tips there from Kim. You can read more about her advice on tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's take or from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas, any tech problems you want to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Suture, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

