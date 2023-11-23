Check out these specials and events during Shop Small Saturday in Shelby

Thanksgiving traditions often involve shopping, and local residents can prepare for the holidays while supporting small businesses with the annual Shop Small Saturday.

Uptown Shelby will be kicking off Small Business Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The day will be packed with local celebrations, including the annual tree lighting, music by The Dancing Fleas, and the Holiday Shop Crawl.

Start off at Cleveland County Chamber, at 200 S. Lafayette St., at 11:30 a.m. for complimentary reusable shopping totes, made possible by T.R. Lawing Realty.

Check out this Shop Small Saturday full line-up:

● USA's Shop Small Booth, sponsored by T.R. Lawing, opens at 11:30 a.m. at the Chamber Corner

● Santa Strolling in Uptown 2 to 5 p.m.

● Santa at his Santa House from 5 to 9 p.m.

● Carriage Rides from 5 to 9 p.m.

● Annual Tree Lighting with The Dancing Fleas at 5:30 to 6 p.m. with music to follow the tree lighting

● Holiday Shop Crawl from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Shoppers can enjoy these specials and promotions at local establishments:

Greenbrook Design: Cookies with Santa and a photo opportunity for your children or the whole family.A unique setting in the kitchen with Santa and all the cookie ingredients to take a cute photo as if youwere making cookies with Santa. They will also have a chair in front of the tree for photo opportunitiesif you prefer something other than the kitchen. Photos can be taken from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Miss Molly’s: door busters, gift card giveaway, free Christmas accessories, and spend$100 get $10 back. Imperial Comics & Games: Imperial Comics & Games will have a promotion of buy two get one freecomic. Mavis Tire & Brakes: $75 off the purchase of four tires with installation and $20 off any oil change.Offers are only valid at the Shelby location and will be available both Friday and Saturday. Drop your car off for these great deals or any service while walking and shopping at Uptown Shelby! Peace Avenue: sale with the more you buy, the more you save.Spend $25 for 10% off. Spend $50 for 15% off or spend $75 or more and get 20% off. There will alsobe a bag giveaway and one additional giveaway. Halcyon Salon: For Shop Small Saturday, all Organ Ethic, Pure Care products, will be buy two, get one half off. Free items with purchase EVO and OPC gift sets, jewelry, hats, purses, bags, stocking stuffers, and Halcyon merchandise. Gift cards will be on sale. With every $100 gift card purchased, receive a $20 gift card for free. Toscano’s: Open at 11 a.m. with Christmas mimosas for lunch and other festive drinks. They will debut holiday desserts, such as Grinch cheesecake and lunch specials. Check out the following businesses for additional deals, meals and shopping opportunities: Rail Trail Boardwalk, Angie Brook Boutique, Yippee Kai Yay, Newgrass Brewery, Antique Marketplace.

