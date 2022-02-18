Check your speed: More state troopers will patrol Interstate 5 this weekend

Oregon State Police

You're not imagining it. There are more patrol cars on the highways this weekend.

Oregon State Police are reporting an uptick in what they called "crazy" driving on interstates lately and so plan to have troopers saturating major roadways through Monday, including Interstate 5 in Salem.

The patrols will focus on speeding, occupant safety, lane safety, impaired driving and distracted driving.

The OSP said the patrols will focus on Interstate 5, Interstate 205 and Interstate 84 in Salem, Albany, Springfield, Roseburg, Grants Pass, Central Point, Portland, Pendleton, La Grande and Ontario.

The Oregon State Police says it has 410 sergeants and troopers on patrol across Oregon covering 8,000 miles of state-owned highways. Local sheriff's office deputies and police officers may assist with the saturation as well.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: OSP troopers will patrol Interstate 5 this weekend