Check out these sustainable bedding options, including linen, Tencel and organic cotton sheets

In the market for new bed sheets, but concerned about your ecological footprint? We’re here to help with a rundown of sustainable fabrics.

First, some bad news: The textile industry is a huge global polluter. Of course, the best way to reduce your consumption is by taking care of your bedding and the things you already own.

But bedding doesn’t last forever. Sheets eventually wear out and families grow. If you want to make an eco-friendly purchase, some options are better than others. We’re talking Tencel sheets, organic cotton sheets, linen sheets and hemp sheets. Here are the details on several brands and materials when it comes to more sustainable bedding.

1. Brentwood Home Luxury Organic Cotton Sheets

Cotton sheets are the most popular type out there. If you want to stick to a fabric you know and love, but want it to be a little more green, look for organic cotton. More specifically, track down the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification, which means the product has met an array of social and ecological benchmarks. These include fair labor practices based on criteria set by the International Labor Organization, plus the avoidance of pesticides and fertilizers that might be harmful to the environment.

The Brentwood Home Luxury Organic Cotton Sheets are GOTS-certified. They also carry the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification, meaning they’ve undergone third-party tests to ensure they don’t contain chemicals that are harmful for human health. On the brand's site, they have a 4.9-star rating from 83 reviews, are available in 400 or 600 thread counts, and come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. You can choose among four colors.

People say the sheets are comfortable and hold up in the wash. “Perfect fit, perfect color, perfect quality,” one customer wrote. “We love these sheets and this company.”

Beyond that, Brentwood Home offers a 100-day trial period with a full refund for its sheets, as long as they're stain-free with a law label attached.

Get the Brentwood Home Luxury Organic Cotton Sheets starting at $79

2. Avocado Organic Cotton Sheets

Avocado might be best known for its mattresses—its Avocado Green Mattress holds the most certifications of any mattress we’ve tested. In fact, all of its products are GOTS-certified. That includes its Avocado Organic Cotton Sheets, which are also Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified and come with a 100-night trial. The sheets, available in 400 and 600 thread count, boast a 4.7 star rating on Avocado’s site from 290 reviews. Choose from four colors and twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

“I got the 400-thread count and feel they are a great value for the price,” a customer wrote. “As summer has started, they are keeping me very cool. Also very soft. … They've stayed white after several washes and [have] not [needed] a whitener.”

Get the Avocado Organic Cotton Sheets starting at $89

3. Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set

Linen, which is made from flax, is another natural fiber that’s supposed to be more eco-friendly—flax generally takes less water to grow than cotton, making it less wasteful. It's best to buy organic linen, according to the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Beyond that, a well-cared-for set can last decades. And while you may have heard that linen is particularly great for warm weather due to its breathability, such sheets are also a great option in colder weather because the fibers trap heat when it's cool.

Tuft & Needle sells Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified linen sheets in six colors in the full range of twin through California king sizes. A company representative said that although the sheets are not organic, they're made with European flax, which grows quickly and isn't resource intensive. The fabric is also recyclable and biodegradable.

On the brand’s site, the sheets boast a 4.6-star rating from 313 reviews. People say the sheets are high-quality and comfortable, and customers report that they get even softer when washed.

“They’re so lush and comfortable,” one customer attested. “I highly recommend this linen set for everyone, especially if you’re a hot sleeper. Worth every penny. You will not regret it.”

Get the Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set starting at $175

4. Casper Hyperlite Sheets

Casper's Hyperlite sheets were a hit with our tester.

Lyocell is an eco-friendlier fiber made from wood pulp. (You may have come across a trademark name, Tencel.) Farmed eucalyptus is the most popular tree used in the manufacturing process, though different types can be used as well. Even though the fabric is technically human-created, the chemicals used in the process are considered less toxic, unlike those used in many other synthetic fibers. The production also requires significantly less water than cotton.

You’re likely familiar with home goods company Casper—more specifically its Casper Original mattress that seems to be everywhere. The brand also makes a set of Tencel sheets that our tester loved. She said the sheets kept her cool at night and lived up to Casper’s claims that they’re extremely breathable. She could wrap herself up in the sheets at night without overheating. There are more than 1,000 happy customers on Casper’s site who agree with her and have rated the sheets 4.2 stars. They come in five colors and sizes twin through California king.

Get the Casper Hyperlite Sheets starting at $69.50

6. West Elm Silky Tencel Sheet Set

West Elm's Silky Tencel sheets are popular on TikTok.

If you want more vibrance in your bedding, West Elm sells Tencel sheet sets in eight cheerful colors, from terracotta to stormy blue. The sheets come in full, queen, king and California king sizes. West Elm says the sheets will wick away moisture and keep you cool. The company also claims that the sheets are created in a closed-loop process where 99% of materials and water are recycled.

Reviews of the sheets aren’t available on West Elm’s site, but they're popular on TikTok. (It's hard to know for sure which posts are sponsored on social media, so take that with some skepticism.) One poster named katinamk said the sheets were “super soft and cooling,” but were ultimately the wrong fit for her bed.

Get the West Elm Silky Tencel Sheet Set starting at $108

7. Delilah Home 100% Organic Hemp Bed Sheet Collection

Delilah Home sells sustainable bedding in the form of hemp sheets.

Hemp is a fast-growing plant that requires less water and space to grow than cotton. It’s also a durable textile, meaning you shouldn’t have to replace hemp sheets for a while.

Delilah Home’s organic hemp sheets don’t come cheap, but many customers say they’re worth the price.

“So, this is my third set,” one customer commented. “These hemp sheets are the most comfortable sheets. They feel so good, they are super soft and they smell wonderfully fresh out of the box.”

The sheets are GOTS-certified, available in four colors and in twin, full, queen and king sizes. Delilah Home also sells pillow cases and duvet covers if you want a full hemp set.

Shop the Delilah Home 100% Organic Hemp Bed Sheet Collection starting at $299

8. Crate & Barrel Natural Hemp Fiber Full Sheet Set

Crate & Barrel says its hemp bedding is breathable and soft.

Crate & Barrel sells hemp sheet sets and duvet covers online, too. The sheets are Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified. One thing to note is that the sheets might arrive a bit rough, but are supposed to soften with washing.

“These are the nicest sheets I’ve owned,” one customer wrote. “They take a bit to break in, but once you do, they feel great.”

The sheets come in five colors and full, queen and king sizes. They have 4.2 stars from 80 reviews.

Get the Crate & Barrel Natural Hemp Fiber Full Sheet Set starting at $109.97

9. Buffy Cloud Comforter

Buffy's popular Cloud Comforter is comparably sustainable because it is created from recycled material.

Bedding made of recycled plastic is another way to create a more sustainable home. Buffy says that about 50 plastic bottles are used to make the fluffy filling of its Buffy Cloud comforters, which are wrapped in a lyocell shell.

Our tester said she “pretty much fell in love with” the comforter the moment she tried it. It was light but cozy, and made her want to stay in bed all day. The 22,672 customers who have given the comforter a 4.8-star rating on Buffy's site seem to agree.

“This is my second Buffy comforter and I will never go back,” one customer wrote. “It is truly like sleeping on a cloud, and is super chic and stylish.”

The comforter comes with a seven-day free trial. No charge will appear on your credit card until after you’ve had the blanket for seven days. If you don’t like it, you can return it for free. Buffy says gently used items are donated to nonprofits like local shelters. Products that aren’t in good condition are recycled with a textile recycling facility.

The Cloud comforter is available in three sizes: one for twin and twin XL mattresses, one for full and queen mattresses and one for kings and California kings.

Get the Buffy Cloud Comforter starting at $129

