Check out these sweet Valentine's Day chocolate deals from Godiva, Williams Sonoma and QVC

With Valentine’s Day 2022 coming ever-closer (Monday, February 14 is under three weeks away!) you may already be thinking about how you can shower your significant other with sweetness on the big day. There is nothing that will melt someone’s heart like a box of chocolates—it’s a Valentine’s classic for a reason. The sweet and indulgent treat is a gift that will impress even the pickiest loved ones on your list. Plus, you don’t have to break the bank when you buy chocolates—especially with some of the savings we've found.

From drug store favorites to luxury chocolatiers, there are chocolates at almost every price point. You can even combine sale prices with coupon codes in some cases for even bigger savings at checkout. If you’re not sure where to start, we have some of the top Valentine’s Day chocolate deals for you to indulge in—as well as all the best places to buy chocolates online right now.

Keep scrolling to see the best Valentine’s Day 2022 chocolate deals.

The top 10 Valentine’s Day 2022 chocolate deals

Give your sweetheart a gift they'll savor.

The best Valentine’s Day 2022 chocolate sales

Harry and David's has a lot of option for the chocolate lover in your life.

CVS: Shop for affordable chocolates from the brands we love like Ferrero Rocher, Lindt and Russell Stover. While some chocolates are already on sale, you can also take advantage of an incredible buy one, get one free offer on Russell Stover and Whitman’s chocolates.

From You Flowers: Shop chocolate-covered strawberries to chocolate-covered cookies and get 10% off using coupon code AFF at checkout.

Godiva: Shop gourmet truffles and assorted chocolates at this iconic chocolatier. During their Stock Up and Save Sale, save 20% on any purchase or save 25% on a $75 purchase with coupon code LADYGODIVA. They also offer free shipping on orders over $25 (total after discounts) with code FREESHIP25. Even better: Both coupons can be used together for even more savings.

Harry & David: During their Buy More, Save More sale, save up to 20% with coupon code HDBEST (through Monday, January 31 at 11:59 ET) on select products such as their Valentine’s Day Petit Fours, the Sea Salt Caramels Gift Box and their Signature Chocolate Truffles. You can also gift our editor’s favorite chocolate-covered Moose Munch, which also qualifies for the discount.

HSN: Valentine’s Day-themed gift towers and gift baskets with chocolates are on sale right now with free shipping. Plus, get an extra $20 off your first HSN order with coupon code HSN2022.

QVC: Fudge, dark chocolate almond clusters, chocolate-covered English toffees and more are on sale right now with free shipping and handling. If you’re new to QVC, get $15 off your first purchase of $35 or more with coupon code OFFER.

Williams Sonoma: During the Valentine’s Day sale, select assorted chocolate boxes are 20% off original prices at this gourmet mainstay.

World Market: A select number of chocolate gift boxes are on sale right now, and if you’re a World Market Member, you can choose to pick up in store or curbside to get an extra 10% off.

What day is Valentine’s Day 2022?

There's no better Valentine's Day gift than chocolate

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on Monday, February 14.

Should I buy Valentine’s Day Chocolates online?

Yes. You get to shop in the comfort of your home and you get to enjoy savings that may not be offered in stores, and by ordering in advance, you can make sure your sweet gift arrives on (or before!) Valentine’s Day.

What stores offer Valentine’s Day Chocolates?

While many stores do sell chocolates, not all are offering deals. Some of the top stores that sell chocolates with discounts are Godiva, William Sonoma, HSN, Harry & David and more.

Is it safe to get Valentine’s Day Chocolates delivered?

Definitely. If you use an online retailer like From You Flowers, you can choose the date when you would like your Valentine’s Day chocolates to be delivered, and if there is any delay, they’ll notify you and let you make any changes.

