Check your tickets. Grand prize winning lottery game was sold at a gas station in SC

Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a gas station in the Palmetto State won the game’s $300,000 grand prize, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.

The person who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket before Tuesday’s drawing needs to check their numbers, because they won the game’s six-figure grand prize, according to the release.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

What turned out to be the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Sprint Food Stores gas station/convenience store at 4681 Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County, according to the release.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing were 1, 5, 9, 10, 16, and Power-Up: 3.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the game’s top prize, officials said. Because the ticket holder bought the power-up option for an additional $1, the prize was tripled to $300,000 when a three was drawn, according to the release.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1,405,438-to-1, according to the release.

The Sprint Food Stores will receive a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket when it is turned into lottery officials.

In addition to the $300,000 winning game, more than 6,000 other players in South Carolina won prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the release.