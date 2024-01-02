Check your tickets. Somebody bought a jackpot winning lottery game in South Carolina

Lots of attention has been focused on the recent $810 million Powerball drawing, but someone who played a different lottery game in South Carolina also captured a significant prize.

The person who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket before last Friday’s drawing needs to check their numbers, because they won the game’s $300,000 grand prize, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

The six-figure winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the EZ Trip gas station/convenience store at 5290 Five Chop Road, according to the release. That’s in the Santee area of Orangeburg County.

The winning numbers — 2, 8 11, 15, 17, and Power-Up: 3 — were drawn on Dec. 29.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the game’s top prize, officials said. Because the ticket holder bought the power-up option for an additional $1, the prize was tripled to $300,000 when a three was drawn, according to the release.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1,405,438-to-1, according to the release.

The EZ Trip will receive a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket when it is turned into lottery officials.

In addition to the $300,000 winning game, more than 6,700 other players in South Carolina won prizes in Friday’s drawing, according to the release.