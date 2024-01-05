Check your tickets! Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire in Kentucky

The Kentucky Lottery is looking for the owner of an unclaimed million-dollar Powerball ticket that will soon expire in the hopes that someone will come forward and claim the prize

Better check any old lottery tickets you have lying around because you could be a millionaire!

The Kentucky Lottery is looking for the owner of an unclaimed million-dollar Powerball ticket that will soon expire in the hopes that someone will come forward and claim the prize, per a press release. The winning ticket was sold on July 19, 2023, at the Pilot Travel Center No. 50, 489 Pendleton Road, in Pendleton, Kentucky, in Henry County.

The lottery jackpot was an estimated $1 billion. The owner of the unclaimed ticket matched the first five white balls – 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24 – but failed to match the Powerball – 24 – earning them the secondary prize of $1 million.

"It's rare that someone holding a $1 million Powerball ticket fails to cash it in," Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville said in the release. "The ticket is expiring in less than two weeks; however, the lottery is not giving up hope that we will find the owner and award them their prize."

The unclaimed ticket officially expires on Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But, due to the federal holiday, the owner must bring the winning ticket to the Kentucky Lottery Corporate office, located at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville, before 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.

If the prize is not claimed, the lottery will return the money to Kentucky's unclaimed prize fund, which supports the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball: Unclaimed $1M ticket to expire in Kentucky