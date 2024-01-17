Check your tickets. A winning Mega Millions game was sold at a Food Lion in South Carolina

Noah Feit
·2 min read

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in Columbia was one number away from winning the game’s grand prize, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.

While the ticket buyer didn’t capture the $200,000,000 Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, the consolation prize for coming so close is a $1,000,000 payday, according to the release.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

The seven-figure winning ticket was sold at the Food Lion at 2900 Leesburg Road, officials said. That’s by the intersection with Ulmer Road, not far from the Fort Jackson area in Columbia.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing were 2, 10, 42, 49, 54 and Megaball: 13.

The winning ticket matched all five of the numbers on the white balls that were drawn for a $1 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

The odds of matching five white balls for the $1,000,000 prize are 1-in-12,607,306, according to the release.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The Food Lion will receive a commission of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket when it is turned into lottery officials.

In addition to the $1 million winning game, more than 9,000 other players in South Carolina won prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the release.

Because there was no grand prize winner Tuesday, the jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday has risen to $236 million, officials said.

Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Mega Million’s grand prize are 1-in-302,575,350.

Recommended Stories

  • Even some Fed officials are now questioning the Fed's new bank capital rules

    Two Federal Reserve officials this week suggested changes to new bank capital rules proposed by their own agency, adding to the pressure on regulators to revise the controversial requirements.

  • Junk in the trunk? This wildly popular car organizer is only $23 right now

    'Finally an organized trunk!' raved one of the 55,000 five-star fans. 'It gives me joy."

  • Eagles' Jason Kelce hasn't retired yet: 'There’s too much emotion in the moment'

    Kelce addressed recent media reports in a tearfful episode of his podcast.

  • Want to get ahead of the tax game? Save big with these Amazon-exclusive software deals

    The 2023 filing season is upon us. Let these programs from TurboTax and others simplify the process and help you keep your sanity.

  • How Derrick White became an analytics darling by doing all the little things

    White occupies the nooks and crannies of each contest, rocketing to the offensive glass, materializing in opponents’ passing lanes, rejecting far more shots than most players his stature have any business doing.

  • Here's where the 'want something that I want' TikTok trend comes from

    One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.

  • V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 may be on the chopping block

    Jeep will end production of the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 after the 2024 model year, and it will send off the SUV with a Final Edition trim.

  • This Milwaukee tire inflator is an impressive 54% off at Amazon

    The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.

  • This car handbag holder keeps my purse from spilling — and it's just $15

    Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs, too. Save over 40%!

  • Formula 1: Las Vegas Grand Prix will start at 1 a.m. ET again in 2024

    The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.

  • RevOps platform Fullcast raises $34M to set the stage for growth

    Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.

  • PSA: Anyone can tell if you are using WhatsApp on your computer

    Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”

  • Amazon brings its AI-powered image generator to Fire TV

    Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.

  • Stock market today: US stocks fall as rate-cut bets get a reality check

    Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.

  • As hacks worsen, SEC turns up the heat on CISOs

    Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack, and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.

  • DJI's Mic 2 now records high-quality audio to your smartphone via Bluetooth

    DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.

  • The Morning After: A closer look at Apple’s Vision Pro

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apples shipped more smartphones than anyone else, The 2024 Moto G Play gives you a 50-megapixel camera for $150,

  • Homegrown African VCs emerge to fill in the gaps foreign investors cannot

    The African startup scene is expanding beyond the traditional markets of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, with accelerated activity now reported in other regions across the continent. As the market grows, there are calls for more local fund managers to unlock additional capital and support founders. This push arises from the fact that most deals in the continent have in recent years been taken up by foreign VC firms, which accounted for 77% of the total funding in 2022.

  • Build a Rocket Boy, a game studio from former Grand Theft Auto developer, raises $110M

    Build a Rocket Boy, a Scotland-headquartered game development company founded by one of the former lead developers behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, today announced it has raised $110 million in a Series D round of funding. Leslie Benzies is perhaps better known as the former president of Rockstar North, driving development of its smash hit Grand Theft Auto series starting from the third instalment in 2001, through each subsequent title until departing the company in 2016 following a 17-month sabbatical. A substantial portion of the complaints were thrown out in court two years later, with the parties finally reaching a confidential settlement in 2019.

  • Vertice raises $25M for AI-based tools to help companies tackle software spend

    When you say the phrase "expense management" in a business context, people might think of software like Concur that tracks what you spend on travel, entertainment and other work-related activities; or the software used by finance teams to help track outgoings across the wider operation. The funding is being co-led by 83North and Bessemer Venture Partners, which also co-led the London-based startup's previous round of $26 million. While some inside rounds speak to startups needing a little help in difficult times, that is not the case here: the company now has a valuation, Tuvey said, in the "hundreds of millions of dollars," which is impressive in the current market and speaks to low dilution, since Vertice has only raised $51 million to date.