Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store
A Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 was sold at a Phoenix grocery store on Tuesday night, according to Arizona lottery officials.
Tuesday's Jackpot went unclaimed, which boosted the top prize to an estimated $395 million for Friday’s drawing. Arizona Lottery officials.
The ticket was sold at a Fry’s Food Store on Bell Road and 14th Street in Phoenix.
The numbers drawn on Tuesday were: 18, 35, 40, 64 and 67 with a gold mega ball of 18.
The ticket drawn on Tuesday matched four of the five numbers and the mega ball. The combination was good for $10,000, but the amount increased fourfold because of the Megaplier.
The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five and is randomly chosen before every drawing.
