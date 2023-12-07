Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store

A jackpot winning lottery ticket worth $410 million was sold at a Circle K in Glendale, Arizona State Lottery officials said June 10, 2020.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 was sold at a Phoenix grocery store on Tuesday night, according to Arizona lottery officials.

Tuesday's Jackpot went unclaimed, which boosted the top prize to an estimated $395 million for Friday’s drawing. Arizona Lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at a Fry’s Food Store on Bell Road and 14th Street in Phoenix.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were: 18, 35, 40, 64 and 67 with a gold mega ball of 18.

The ticket drawn on Tuesday matched four of the five numbers and the mega ball. The combination was good for $10,000, but the amount increased fourfold because of the Megaplier.

The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five and is randomly chosen before every drawing.

