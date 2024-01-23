Check out the two Ohio restaurants that have made Yelp's 2024 Top 100 places to eat

It's not exactly a coveted three-star Michelin rating or a James Beard Award. But a pair of Ohio restaurants have made Yelp's listing of the top 100 US restaurants of 2024.

And in the case of one in Northeast Ohio, it isn't some fancy-schmancy place. And no, it does not take reservations.

Express Deli at 5185 Smith Road in Brook Park − not far from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport − is a no-frills place that is known for its wide variety of sandwiches, from the popular corned beef to a falafel wrap.

The deli, which opened in 1998, was ranked No. 13 on Yelp's list.

The company says the rankings are calculated based on information from consumers gathered on its Yelp.com website as well as the Yelp mobile app from ratings to review volume and even community input.

"This year, our huge, food-loving community reviewed and rated their faves from coast to coast, so you can find lots of new restaurants to love, whether you’re at home or on the road," the company said in a blog post that announced the list.

Some of the culinary trends for 2024 include noodles, plant-based versions of Mexican classics, and Korean fusion cuisine.

The only other Ohio restaurant to make the Top 100 is in western Ohio.

Kung Fu Noodle at 2801 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, near Dayton, was ranked No. 92.

Some reviewers like the fact that the restaurant is attached to an Asian market and makes its dishes fresh. A popular choice among reviewers are the restaurant's hand-pulled noodles.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Two Ohio restaurants have made Yelp's 2024 Top 100 places to eat