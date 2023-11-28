Here’s how you can check if you have unclaimed property in Florida
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt for this year.
He is encouraging all Floridians to check if they have unclaimed property, which is any financial asset that is unknown, lost or inactive.
According to Patronis, the most common types are dormant bank accounts, stocks, checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.
Florida has $2.9 billion in unclaimed property up for grabs.
Here are the Florida unclaimed property available by region:
Pensacola - $66 million available
Panama City - $37 million available
Tallahassee - $47 million available
Jacksonville - $193 million available
Gainesville - $36 million available
Orlando - $465 million available
Tampa/St. Pete - $610 million available
Fort Myers/Naples - $161 million available
West Palm Beach - $344 million available
Miami - $1 billion available
Click here to see if you have unclaimed property or to claim an account.
