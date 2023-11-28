Here’s how you can check if you have unclaimed property in Florida

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt for this year.

He is encouraging all Floridians to check if they have unclaimed property, which is any financial asset that is unknown, lost or inactive.

According to Patronis, the most common types are dormant bank accounts, stocks, checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.

Read: Florida’s ongoing property insurance crisis leading to spikes in HOA fees

Florida has $2.9 billion in unclaimed property up for grabs.

Here are the Florida unclaimed property available by region:

Pensacola - $66 million available

Panama City - $37 million available

Tallahassee - $47 million available

Jacksonville - $193 million available

Gainesville - $36 million available

Orlando - $465 million available

Tampa/St. Pete - $610 million available

Fort Myers/Naples - $161 million available

West Palm Beach - $344 million available

Miami - $1 billion available

Click here to see if you have unclaimed property or to claim an account.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.