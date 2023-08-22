Check Out This Unique '57 Fairlane Customized By John North-The George Barris Of The East

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The "White Pearl" 1957 Ford Fairlane, a Testament to America's Custom Car Golden Age.

Do cars get any cooler than this? Feast your eyes on the 1957 Ford Fairlane "White Pearl," a four-wheeled marvel that brings two legends—master car customizer John North and iconic '60s entertainer Gene Pitney—onto a single, gleaming stage.

Emerging from Hartford, Connecticut, John North was often called the George Barris of the East Coast, revered for his ingenious custom car designs since the early 1950s. In an era when most custom car projects started in junkyards or with scavenged parts, North shattered norms. How? He used a windfall of cash to purchase a brand-new 1957 Ford Fairlane, already a collector's dream with its optional E-Code engine featuring solid lifters and dual four-barrel carburetors. And he wasn't done; North even opted for a three-speed manual transmission with a floor-shift position.

But the car's journey from factory luxury to unparalleled uniqueness began only after it reached North's capable hands. He named his creation "White Pearl," envisioning a car that would be a luminous, iridescent spectacle. His labor of love involved a staggering 16 layers of a special Lincoln metallic white paint, further elevated by real gold leaf trim.

Inside, the Fairlane became a rolling palace of white. Tuck-and-roll fabric enveloped everything—from seats and carpets to the steering wheel and even the dashboard. A custom tonneau cover transformed the four-seater into what looked like an intimate two-seater, adding a touch of exclusivity. And just for that personalized touch, North added his nickname "Moose" onto the firewall.

By 1957, the custom car world had seen it all—chopped roofs, channeling, and sectioning were all yesteryear's news. But the "White Pearl" set a new bar. Custom taillights, grille, lavish fender skirts, and even faux spotlights distinguished it as a crown jewel of American custom car history.

And let's not forget its other legendary owner, the 1960s star Gene Pitney, whose verified ownership adds another layer of luster to this already gleaming gem. So here it is—a prolific custom show winner, a feature in countless magazines, and most importantly, an undiluted expression of a golden age in American car culture. Get ready to fall in love all over again.

For all those enthusiasts and collectors eager to buy and sell great cars this summer, the road leads right back to Auburn, Indiana, the original “Classic Car Capital of the World” and birthplace of the collector car auction industry in America.

The next catalogue sale, also the industry’s next catalogue sale in North America, the Auburn Auction, will take place August 31 – September 2, 2023 at our Indiana headquarters. To be presented as a simultaneous live and online event for collector car enthusiasts and aficionado to enjoy.

