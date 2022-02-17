Check your vehicle: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise again in Onslow County

Bigger vehicles are more at risk of their catalytic converters being stolen due to easier access underneath.

As the owner of Modern Tire in Jacksonville, Joey Hudler knows all about catalytic converters.

And as someone who was nearly a victim of one being stolen, Hudler knows their worth to thieves.

"They're not stealing them for anybody to use as a converter," said Hudler. "They're stealing them to get the stuff out of them that sells...drug dealers and stuff use it."

Onslow County is no stranger to thefts of catalytic converters, which are part of the emissions system in a vehicle, helping filter the exhaust and gas.

Since February of 2021, Onslow reported 135 thefts, with Jacksonville itself seeing six already in 2022.

Modern Tire mechanic Brian Bowers said the metals inside catalytic converters are rare and have value, often going for $80-$100 just for the scrap metal. These metals include rhodium, platinum and palladium.

"Rhodium, I think, the last time I looked at it, was like $550 a gram, and they usually get 1-2 grams out of each converter," Bowers said.

The money value is often why drug dealers/users steal these converters, according to Hudler. Onslow County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Colonel Chris Thomas agreed, saying he doesn't necessarily think it's as much the dealers, as it is those with substance abuse problems, addicts.

From 2019 to 2020, catalytic converter thefts more than tripled in the United States, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), an increase driven by the soaring price of rare metals. Secondary metal recyclers typically pay between $50 to $250 for converters according to the NICB, and many obtain these auto parts legally from mechanic shops.

And in 2021, as the price of metals climbed even higher, so did thefts throughout North Carolina.

This is likely why there were 68 thefts in Jacksonville in 2021, in addition to the six already in 2022.

Thomas said they arrested 15 individuals for the county's larcenies in the last year, some of which were responsible for one event, while others were multiple.

Hudler said that typically, bigger vehicles are more at risk of these thefts. He said anything that's easy to slide under, like trucks and SUVs, are most at risk. Smaller vehicles would take too much time and effort.

Thomas also added that these thefts are most common at night, and in commercial or general public areas.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office also posted about the rise in thefts on Facebook Wednesday, saying that in most instances, there's no way to trace a catalytic converter back to the vehicle it came from, and the act of stealing one only takes a minute or two. The thief just has to cut the converter off using a hand-held reciprocating saw.

If someone is caught stealing a catalytic converter, Thomas said they will be charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, as well as willing and wanton injury to personal property.

"Also, if you help somebody do it, then it's conspiracy to commit a felony," Thomas said. "Also, it's a violation for salvage yards to buy catalytic converters from individuals that are not attached to a vehicle."

The sheriff's office also shared tips to prevent thefts of your catalytic converters.

These include parking your vehicle in a well-lit area, parking your vehicle in view of any security cameras you may have, considering marking your converter with your VIN number, and consulting your mechanic to see if they can install a cage or guard around the converter.

"It’s not common and could be expensive," the post stated, "but may not be as expensive as replacing the converter all together."

Both Hudler, and the sheriff's office stated that it will be obvious if your converter has been stolen, as your vehicle will sound much louder than normal.

