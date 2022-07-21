What is ‘check washing’? Burlington Police warn of common scheme after thefts

Police are warning residents of a common “check washing” scam after receiving reports of checks being taken out of the mail, altered and used fraudulently.

Burlington residents who fell victim to the scheme told police they mailed checks from June 20 to July 7, which were then altered and deposited by unknown suspects.

The thefts were reported in the Fox Hill Road area.

“If you reside in the Fox Hill Road area and have mailed any checks using the method described above over the past month, the Burlington Police Department recommends that you review your bank statements to ensure no outgoing mail was stolen from your mailbox,” Chief Thomas Browne said in a statement. “If you discover that a check you wrote has been altered, please contact your bank and the Burlington Police to report it.”

“Check washing” refers to the chemical washes that are used to remove ink from checks, leaving a blank check that fraudsters can fill in however they want.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reports that more than $1 billion in counterfeit checks and money orders are recovered each year, and offers the following tips for preventing check theft and check washing:

Use black, gel pens when filling out checks. Black, gel ink can be more difficult to wash off of a check

Do not mail checks via your residential mailbox, or any other insecure mailbox. It is recommended that any checks be mailed only in blue, Postal Service mailboxes, or that they are delivered in hand inside the Post Office.

Shred or burn canceled checks. Do not throw checks in the trash.

Check your bank statements often. Some banks will only reimburse funds lost to fraud if the fraud is reported to the bank within 30 days.

Don’t risk sending cash in the mail.

Anyone who believes they may have had mail stolen or checks fraudulently cashed is urged to contact the Burlington Police Department by calling 781-272-1212.

For more information on check washing and other scams from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW