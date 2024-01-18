Check out this weekend’s events in the latest metro-east calendar

Noon Friday, Jan. 19, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Events

▪ Saint Louis Zoo Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20. The Living World, North Entrance, Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The Zoo is seeking applicants with immediate availability starting as early as the beginning of March. Energetic, responsible and service-oriented individuals with day and night availability are needed for part-time positions, including catering and food service personnel, attraction operators, education interpreters, security beats, retail and parking lot attendants and more. Dress for the fair is business casual. All successful candidates will be required to submit to a criminal background check and a drug test. For more information, call 314-646-4683 or visit stlzoo.org/employment.

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. During inclement weather, call the Library at 618-667-2133 after 9 a.m. to see if the sale is canceled. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Genealogy Resources Program — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Madison County History Museum, 715 N. Main St., Edwardsville. A program on new genealogical tools available at the Madison County Archival Library will be part of the Madison County Genealogical Society’s January meeting. Mary Westerhold, retired Research Manager for the library, is presenting a program on resources available since the MCHS Library became a FamilySearch affiliate last year. Some of these sources include images of death certificates, marriage applications, cemetery records, and more. Westerhold will demonstrate for attendees how to find and access these records when working at the library. Although genealogists can access the free FamilySearch website from home, there are additional online resources available only when using computers at an affiliate library. Free and open to the public. 618-656-7569.

▪ KC Sunday Dance featuring Dave Hylla & The Good Times Band — 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Highland Knights of Columbus, 12454 IL-143, Highland. Doors open at 1 p.m. Cash bar and kitchen open for snacks. Admission: $10 per person, children 17 and under free.

▪ Belleville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Pizza Party Event — 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22. Belleville Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Come to the rehearsal and pizza party, stay for auditions. For more info or to register, email byo@bellevillephilharmonic.org or text/call Julie at 618-670-8702.

▪ CNB Bank & Trust Speaker Series — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. The Outlet at Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. Featuring guest speaker Tim Schmidt, founder of DryDock Consulting and Executive Coach. Schmidt provides an engaging talk on the importance of the 7 Fs, Family, Faith, Fitness, Finances, Friends, Fun, and Future, in today’s world and shares some compelling stories and illustrations for his audiences. The event includes a buffet lunch and beverages. For tickets and info: theoutletevents.com.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Wine & Cheese Event — 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. Madison County History Museum, 715 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The Weir House has been home to the Madison County History Museum since 1963. The Society will show the progress of renovation, exhibit designs for the newly imagined museum, and accept input from guests on what they would like to see in the museum. Music will be provided by jazz musician Wilbert Glasper. The evening is a fundraising event that will provide needed funds for operations and maintenance of Society facilities and programming. Suggested donation $25. 618-656-7569.

Games

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Sunday Night Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Early Bird at 6:15 p.m. Cards sold at 5 p.m. Open to the public. Bring a canned good for one free card.

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Troy Senior Center Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. Wiesemeyer Building, 410 Wickliffe, Troy. Includes light snack, cash prizes. No cost to play, no RSVP required. 618-667-2022.

▪ Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower Trivia Night & Silent Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. St. James Parish Center, 423 W. Madison St., Millstadt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. CostL $120 per table of six to eight players (includes Survivor Round and mulligans). Heads/Tails and 50/50 drawing. Cash prizes to top three teams. BYO snacks and beverages. Beverages available. For info or reservations: 618-520-3623, 618-719-1911 or millstadttinman@gmail.com.

▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main St., Caseyville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes, 50/50 drawings, mulligans, free soft drinks and snacks. Draft beer, margaritas available for purchase. No outside alcohol please. Max of eight players per table. Cost: $15 per person. For reservations or info: 618-604-0600 or stygar7@yahoo.com.

▪ Belleville Area Humane Society Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 2-3. Tribout’s BelleVegas Bingo Hall, 517 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. INcludes six bingo cards for 10 games, a glo bingo hat, light-up foam stick, neon dabber. Additional cards are available for $5 per set. Games, raffle prizes, 50/50 drawing, grab bags, music and more. Cash bar; BYO snacks. For tickets: bahspets.org. Every penny raised goes to support pets under the care of BAHS.

Theater/Concerts

▪ YWCA Enchanting Winter Movie Night: ‘Jingle Jangle’ — 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton. This heartwarming movie promises to captivate audiences of all ages with its magical storyline and delightful characters. Admission: One pair of socks donation for Socks for Tots. Free popcorn and drink, raffle to win diverstory prize. 618-465-7774.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra: SLSO Side-by-Side — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis. Experience the moment when our YO musicians take the stage to perform with their St. Louis Symphony Orchestra counterparts in a side-by-side concert led by Leonard Slatkin, SLSO Conductor Laureate and founder of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra. Slatkin leads the combined musicians through Johannes Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture followed by Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, which features narrator and Director of SLSO’s IN UNISON Chorus Kevin McBeth, then Jr. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s stirring Francesca da Rimini: Symphonic Fantasy after Dante brings the program to a powerful close. slso.org

▪ U.S. Navy Fair Winds — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. U.S. Navy Fair Winds is a versatile woodwind ensemble with a repertoire consisting of a variety of styles including classical, military marches and patriotic compositions. Admission is free; however, tickets are required to attend. mckendree.edu/the_hett

▪ Musical Fables with Animation and Film — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. Music Director Stéphane Denève leads the SLSO in a feast for the ears and eyes in a program that combines aural and visual art. French animator Grégoire Pont conjures an entire visual world with animation projected during the first SLSO performances of Albert Roussel’s The Spider’s Feast. Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf is accompanied by the Academy Award-winning short film in a new reimagination of a concert hall staple.

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ Cahokia Archaeological Society — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. Business meeting at 5:30 p.m. followed by program at 6:30 p.m. New members with an interest in archaeology, history, and Native American history are always welcome and will enjoy interacting with others who share the same interests. Both the meeting and the program are free and open to the public.

▪ Belleville ‘Sounds of Harmony’ Barbershop Chorus — 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Men of all ages who like to sing are encouraged to attend. For info: Bob at 618-566-8574 or email RLCearnal@gmail.com.

▪ Griefshare Weekly Grief Support Group — 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 23 thru April 23. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South St., Collinsville. Register at griefshare.org/groups/176845 or by calling 618-344-3145. There are no fees to participate. Childcare is available.

Food

▪ Waterloo VFW Post #6504 Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Waterloo VFW Post #6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Traditional Menu of cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken, chicken strips, hamburgers, fries, slaw, hush puppies, onion rings, fried green beans and fried mushrooms. Cash bar available. Dine-in or carryout. Credit/debit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-939-7999.

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

▪ St. John UCC Spaghetti Dinner — 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. St. John UCC, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Dine-in and carryout. Cost: $12 adults, $6 kids ages 5-12. 618-877-6060.

▪ Germantown Fire Department annual Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Germantown American Legion, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Dine in or drive-thru carryout. Serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits & gravy, cornbread, potatoes, plus juice, coffee and milk. Proceeds benefit GFD Fire Cadets and The Backstoppers.

▪ 44th annual Wurstmart — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Christ United Church of Christ, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. Pork sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, applesauce and dessert. Dine-in or carryout. Cost: $15 adults, #10 kids ages 6-9, 5 and under free. All carryouts $15.

Reservation/Registration Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Medicare Q&A with Jon Bergmann — 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22. Glen Carbon Centennial Library 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. Virtual class. This Slow Flow practice will lead you through a series of yoga poses that focus on strengthening, lengthening, and stretching. Side effects may include a sense of well-being and feelings of peace and calmness! Recommended props: 1. Two foam yoga blocks 2. A blanket 3. A yoga strap (or belt, towel, scarf. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ 2024 Queen’s Ball — 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Ste. Genevieve, 852 Memorial Drive, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. The annual King’s Ball (renamed Queen’s Ball in leap years) is a French-inspired celebration of music and dancing that was held in historic Ste. Genevieve more than 250 years ago. Just as in years gone by, guests of all ages are invited to join in the merriment of the annual King’s Ball. Everyone is encouraged, but not required, to dress in French Colonial costume adding to the ambience. The musical ensemble provides instructions for traditional dances. Later everyone holds their breath to see who finds a bean or baby Jesus in their piece of King’s Cake. They will reign over events for the year. Guests are welcome to bring a basket of snacks for their enjoyment, and there will be a cash bar for refreshments. Proceeds from the King’s Ball benefit the Foundation for Restoration of Ste Genevieve. For tickets and info: historicstegen.org.

▪ ‘Trauma Comes Home: The Battle for the Warrior Family’ Film Screening and Workshop — Screenings 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Workshop 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. The two-day event is designed to equip people with the tools and training needed to empower veterans to overcome the hurts of the past, walk in wholeness, and encourage them to identify their next life mission. The goal isn’t just to find healing from the past, but to forge ahead into the best possible future. The Warrior Hope training will be facilitated by Bob Waldrep, the founder and president of Crosswinds, and Andy Jenkins, co-creator of the Warrior Hope curriculum. The 12-lesson training gives participants all of the resources they need to lead their own group and implement strategy. Participants can attend any or all parts of this is a two-day event. The events are free, but registration is required at warriorhope.online/SWIC.

▪ Paint Your Power Animal — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. Green Root Gallery, 125 E. Main St., Belleville. Artist Greta Pastorello will help you explore your inner potential and enjoy the process of creative imagination in this painting workshop. Cost: $60. For more info: 618-416-1505. greenrootgallery.com

▪ Prairie Heart Foundation Heart Walk & Education Event — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Get powered up as you and your loved ones walk your way to a healthy heart. This low-impact, high-fun event for all ages includes a variety of activities to fuel your heart-healthy journey, along with prize drawings throughout the morning. Representatives from local HSHS hospitals will be at the event providing health information and education. Register for the walk by Feb. 9 at prairieheart.org/heart-walk.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Health Science Day — Friday, March 22. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school students can explore some of the exciting educational and career opportunities offered in the first responder and health science fields. High school students from surrounding areas are invited to the Belleville campus to get a chance to meet SWIC faculty and staff, and learn about the college’s Health Science, Homeland Security, and Business programs. The day will feature a staged car accident that will demonstrate how each profession has an integral part to play in everyday emergencies. Students will get a chance to watch the accident scene unfold, as well as experience what happens to critical patients in a mock Emergency Room. Not only will students get to experience what it is like working in the field, they will also have an opportunity to speak with potential employers and work with college faculty performing hands-on activities in Health Science disciplines in SWIC’s state-of-the-art labs. To register for this free event, visit https://swic.tfaforms.net/217806.