Will I get a check? Where do I find peanut butter? What crisis-hit Americans are asking lawmakers amid coronavirus

WASHINGTON – An aide to Rep. Jim Banks was trying to find personal protective equipment for area health workers last month when a neighborhood health clinic in Fort Wayne, Ind., shared another concern.

Low-income mothers with federal food vouchers for themselves and their young children were finding that many eligible products – peanut butter, canned fish, eggs, frozen fruits and vegetables – were gone from shelves as regular shoppers stocked up on goods they needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kathie Green, Banks' liaison to his constituents, contacted Kroger, Walmart and Meijer to see if they could restock those items faster or set some aside for mothers in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children which serves about half of all infants born in the United States.

This week, Green’s days – and many nights – are consumed by answering constituents’ questions about unemployment assistance. Working from home as the rest of the staff is, she’d already fielded dozens of calls on Tuesday when she took an afternoon break to describe how her office is responding to the pandemic. Traffic to Banks' website has more than doubled.

“Our whole staff is on the phone, everyday, calling, calling, calling,” she said.

Members of John Vellinger's family wait for a flight home from Guatemala where they were stranded in March before Sen. Todd Young's office helped them find a way home. More

Congressional offices across the country say their incoming calls, emails and letters have soared as have visits to their websites where many have posted information on help available in the historic $2 trillion rescue package Congress passed.

Thousands are tuning in to virtual town hall meetings that lawmakers are holding during their recess. They discuss the aid package, host local health officials and field questions.

“There’s a desperate desire to get information about what’s going on,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. His office is getting two-and-a-half times the calls as it received in February and aides have put aside their usual duties to focus on responding to constituents.

“That has been overwhelming,” he told USA TODAY. “Essentially, our office is being repurposed so that all of us are doing casework.”

During a virtual town hall Monday, a constituent asked Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., why Congress was taking a three-week recess in the middle of a pandemic.

“I’m working as hard, and harder, than I ever have in this job,” Murphy responded.

