I checked into a £40,000-a-week rehab in the Swiss Alps

Arriving at the Clinic Les Alpes is like arriving at any high-end Swiss chalet, give or take a few details. Perched above Lake Geneva in the mountains, the fairy-tale castle can be seen long before you actually arrive – dusted with snow, it would not look out of place on a picture postcard, or an influencer’s Instagram grid.

The first sign that this is not your average luxury ski property comes once you have been ushered through gates and up a sweeping drive to the towering front door, which is guarded by the kind of smart security guard usually posted outside Sloane Street jewellers’. I am met by two chicly dressed staff members who motion with their eyes to the guard that all is well; he opens the door, and in I go to a check-in area so plush that I initially fail to notice it has no discernible exits other than the one I just came in by.

The clinic sits perched above Lake Geneva - Christelle Boulé

I sit down, admiring the roaring fire in the hearth, the wood panelling. My suitcase is whisked away to my room where it will be unpacked for me – not some extravagant add-on but a necessity, to check that I haven’t hidden any drugs or alcohol in my luggage. That sometimes happens with guests here – even perfume and mouthwash will be removed. Clinic Les Alpes is, after all, one of the most expensive rehabs on the planet, with prices starting at just over £40,000 a week,with a suggested stay of four weeks. They also provide shorter ‘refresher’ stays for those a few years into their recovery, which is the option I am taking as an alcoholic with almost seven years of sobriety behind me.

Like many who come here, I am feeling burnt out after an exhausting few months of work. Unlike many who come here, I am not a super high net worth individual – but I am more than happy to play at being one for a few days.

Loungers by the pool - Christelle Boulé

Sealed in the check-in area, I realise there is now no escape. I am talked through my initial itinerary – blood tests to check my all-round health (but also, I assume, to make sure I don’t have any alcohol or drugs in my system), a gut health check to determine the kind of diet I need, followed by a meeting with the medical director. An almost invisible door pops out of the panelling – my invitation into the rest of the clinic, where I will live, sleep, eat and undergo treatment for the next four days.

My room is more of an apartment – it has two bathrooms, a dining area and a luxurious living room up some stairs that overlook the mountains. Someone has already lit the fire. The only thing that marks it out from a five-star hotel? The absence of a minibar, of course. Oh, and the locks on the windows.

There is another entrance to the clinic, the one used by the seriously famous, seriously wealthy, and seriously unwell. It is hidden around the back, away from prying eyes, and takes clients straight to the detox area, where the most unwell alcoholics and other addicts must go before they are physically strong enough to start therapy.

As the clinic’s founder, Patrick Wilson, will explain to me, it is unusual for a rehab to have its own in-house space to detox patients safely from alcohol: ‘Most places send people off to the nearest hospital, because it is an incredibly intense period of time, where you can get loss of life. You need to have doctors, nurses and psychiatrists on call 24/7. You’ve got to monitor these people constantly. And that is a very, very expensive fixed overhead. Even if you’ve got no patients needing detox, you still have the payroll. It can also be quite a traumatic experience.

We try to make the whole process of detoxification as pleasant as possible.’ He’s not kidding – the two detox suites, with king-size hospital beds and views of Lake Geneva, are rooms you would be happy to stay in on a skiing holiday. The only signs that they are used for a far more serious purpose is the glass wall separating the bedroom from the bathroom (staff need to be able to see patients at all times, for their own safety) and the barbed wire that edges the flower beds outside the window. Once, a drug dealer was discovered at the funicular next door, somehow called by a desperate patient, only to be dispatched promptly by security.

Bryony in a psychotherapy session - Christelle Boulé

The Clinic Les Alpes was founded six years ago by Wilson, a Dublin-born businessman who co-owns Nelsons, the manufacturer of ‘natural’ medicines such as Rescue Remedy. Wilson himself knows all too well the difficulties of addiction – in 2005, he washed up in a rehab in Sussex, which he credits with saving his life. ‘I always felt like a bit of an outlier,’ he tells me, as we sit in one of the clinic’s living rooms, watching the snow fall. ‘That has been the running theme of my life: I don’t fit in here. And that feeling was eased very, very easily with a few drinks.’

He has always been a hard worker, but he found he was using alcohol as a crutch, and ‘things got out of control about 20 years ago. I was in a very dark place, and yet from the outside it looked like I had everything.’ He recognises this disparity with many of those who find themselves coming to Clinic Les Alpes. ‘There’s this idea that addiction and alcoholism involve people in alleyways, on park benches with paper bags, but when you get to very high levels of success, there is a totally disproportionate amount of people with problems,’ he says. ‘The power of [alcoholism and addiction] is that people will go to their graves denying it.’

Wilson believes that without rehab and his ongoing sobriety, he would be dead. It was the power of that centre in Sussex, now sadly closed, that led him to think about setting up his own facility. ‘I got my life back, and it became apparent to me that this sort of addiction was actually everywhere. When I got sober it became much more obvious. I noticed people who were in real trouble. I’ve had friends who have died from alcoholism, friends who have died from drug abuse. And the amazing thing is, these aren’t people you would normally associate with drugs. They would be very successful. A lot of addicts are incredibly gifted and incredibly ambitious.’

He says the collateral damage of the average addict – the people affected by their using – is about six. ‘The wife, the kids. But when you get addicts with wealth and prominence, it can get into the thousands, the tens of thousands. Because you’ve got people with businesses who are unwell. You’ve got people who can make crazy decisions that have implications. And the addicts with wealth and prominence are the ones who tend to escape [the consequences] for the longest. When you don’t have money as an addict, you often bang up against hospital doors or law enforcement. But at the other end of the spectrum, you’ve got people surrounded by enablers who allow them to get away with that for a lot longer. And the longer you go on, the more damage is done.’

When Wilson looked into the business of rehabilitation, he found a very mixed bag: ‘Some very good operators, some not so good operators. A lot of public body operators that were completely overstretched. And there was a mixture of regulation around the treatment facilities I saw.’ He found that unsettling, because anyone who needs to go to rehab is, by their very nature, desperate.

‘And whenever you get a cohort of people that are desperate, often the solution may not be the best one. The standards may not be so high. There’s a lot of room for abuse. There’s a lot of room there for people to make commercial gain.’

Wilson didn’t like that. ‘I thought, instead of looking at this from a business point of view, I’m going to look at it from a patient’s point of view, because at the time I was straight out of the sausage-making machine myself.’ He chuckles. ‘I remembered that if you’re about to step into a world of total and complete vulnerability, you need to feel that you are in a very safe, holding environment. Tough love doesn’t work; these people need soft love. I wanted to create a warm, therapeutic environment that was also backed up by what I would call rock-solid regulatory licensing. So there is no room for error, and everything is done properly.’

Wilson chose Switzerland because it provided that tough regulatory environment, but also because it is a convenient base for extremely wealthy addicts – some have called from Geneva Airport, on a stopover during a business trip, unable to go on. ‘It’s acceptable to say, “I’m going to Switzerland for a month,”’ explains Wilson. ‘You could be doing a multitude of things.’

He brought in architects to transform an old hotel. The medical and psychological areas – which include a huge spa – were blasted into the side of the mountain, under the existing structure. He won’t tell me the cost, but assures me it is high enough for it to be many, many years before he sees a return on his investment. He doesn’t care – for Wilson, Clinic Les Alpes is a labour of love. It is all minimalist luxury and clean lines, while the bedrooms in the original building are more homely, with country-house-hotel vibes. Wilson wanted a separation between where patients do the exhausting emotional work, and where they eat and rest. ‘I wanted to make sure the chateau was home. Not a five-star hotel. No, my friend. Home. When patients finish this emotionally draining work at the end of the day, I want them to feel cocooned.’

Art is among the many therapeutic activities on offer - Christelle Boulé

After four days of intense therapy, I can see why he was so insistent on this, choosing ‘every lamp, every chair, every curtain, every material, so that the patient feels safe’. The days are long and extremely arduous. I am assigned a therapist who spends hours with me, carefully unpacking my reasons for being here and helping me work through them. There is every type of psychotherapy imaginable here, but for addiction the focus is on group therapy, which time and time again has proved the most effective way of tackling issues such as alcoholism.

I spend a lot of time crying – it is by far the most luxurious place in the world that I have cried in, I have to say – and a lot of time realising that this is OK, necessary, even. When it all feels too much, I am whisked to art therapy, where I spend two hours painting. The level of care is, unsurprisingly, world class, and even though I am quite seasoned in psychotherapy, I learn useful new cognitive techniques that I take home with me.

The body is supported as much as the mind, with the onus on rebuilding people who are physically as well as mentally depleted. I eat the most nutritious food, and start each morning with a one-on-one reformer Pilates class, where the instructor seems attuned to my every emotional need. At the end of each day, I have a massage, and time in the pool, hammam and steam and sauna rooms. It is all very different from the rehab I attended in London, where part of the treatment involved cleaning up other patients’ cigarette ends.

Gordon: 'Curiously, I feel more exhausted than when I arrived, wrung out from endless tears and four days of being prodded and psychoanalysed' - Christelle Boulé

For privacy reasons, I don’t meet any other patients, but can imagine this might be the first place they have come for a long time where they are seen not as brands, celebrities, CEOs or children of CEOs, but as humans. People often turn up at the Clinic Les Alpes addicted to legal drugs prescribed to treat the symptoms of addiction, depression and anxiety. It is like cutting off the visible bit of the iceberg, says Wilson, and forgetting about the huge chunk that exists underneath. ‘Here, we are more interested in treating the stuff below the water.’

It is time for me to leave, escorted back into the sealed check-in room, which I now view as like a decompression zone on a spaceship, one that you need to go into before you are allowed to return to the real world. Curiously, I feel more exhausted than when I arrived, wrung out from endless tears and four days of being prodded and psychoanalysed. In the car, I wave goodbye to the staff, think about the chocolate I will buy at Geneva Airport, and feel very, very grateful to be sober.

cliniclesalpes.com