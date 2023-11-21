Have you checked the bookings website and noticed a change? Hint ... blame the scammers

Those checking Horry County’s detention center website this month may have noticed some changes.

Because of increasing reports of scammers targeting inmates listed on the J. Reuben Long booking site, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office decided to stop posting the inmates’ date of birth, or the city and state of their address, according to a press release. However, the inmate’s age is still listed next to their photo.

Brennan Cavanagh, public information officer for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, said scammers would use information listed on the site to track down family members of those arrested. The scammers would contact family members and ask for money to pay bond or get a loved one into a treatment program, Cavanagh said by email.

“This has been going on for a couple of months now, with people losing thousands of dollars,” Cavanagh said.

The site also lists the charges of the person arrested. However, there are times when the site will have “no charges” listed.

Cavanagh said there are times when the site will have “no charges listed” because the warrants haven’t been served yet.

The website is updated at 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.