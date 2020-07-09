Checkers & Rally's Celebrates National French Fry Day with $1 Any Size Fries and Launch of The Fry Love Express Trailer

The national drive-thru restaurant franchise to take its award-winning Famously Seasoned Fries on the road

TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, is celebrating National French Fry Day on Monday, July 13 with $1 Any Size Fries and the launch of its Fry Love Express trailer.

The Fry Love Express Trailer, which provides a contactless experience, will hit the road on National French Fry Day to take America's favorite fries across the country, starting in North Carolina. The trailer contains a fully functional fry kitchen that will serve thousands of orders of free fries at each stop.

"Our fries have been voted the #1 most craveable several times and we take this honor very seriously. Our mission has always been to tell consumers not to settle for bland, flavorless fries, and we're putting our money where our mouth is by offering our best-in-the-business fries for just $1 to celebrate National French Fry Day," said Checkers & Rally's Chief Marketing Officer Dwayne Chambers. "With the Fry Love Express, we have created a fantastic vehicle to deliver our fries to our loyal fans and soon-to-be fans in a fun, contactless way. We look forward to sharing our Famously Seasoned Fries with communities across the country."

For over 30 years, Checkers & Rally's has been a leader in the rapidly evolving quick-service segment of the restaurant industry, now with nearly 900 units nationwide. The brand's consistent commitment to 'winning with food' has successfully driven its expansion with its indulgent menu items including its award-winning fries, deemed the "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by a Technomic Survey published Restaurant Business Magazine for the second time within the last three years.

The $1 Any Size Fries offer is valid on small, medium and large size fries and will begin at 12:00am on Monday, July 13th and run through the close of business in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 14th (1am – 4am depending on closing time). To find locations and hours of operation, please visit www.checkers.com .

ABOUT CHECKERS & RALLY'S RESTAURANTS, INC.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its "Crazy Good Food," exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has been awarded several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about franchise opportunities with Checkers & Rally's, please visit www.checkersfranchising.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/checkers--rallys-celebrates-national-french-fry-day-with-1-any-size-fries-and-launch-of-the-fry-love-express-trailer-301090575.html

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.