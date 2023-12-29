Checking in

Dec. 29—I thought a lot on Christmas Day about how fortunate most of us are.

My previous column, which elicited some thoughtful responses, detailed my friend Chris' move to Santa Fe and some challenges he faces as a wheelchair user. I flew to New Jersey to accompany Chris to New Mexico, in the process meeting his and his late partner's families. We stayed in a hotel near Philadelphia International Airport.

The hotel was part of a reputable chain. But while there, I saw a couple of things that I will never allow myself to forget.

Although we stayed in a handicapped-accessible room, it would have been treacherous for Chris had I not been there. The bed was 2 1/2 feet off the floor — much too high for Chris to climb into without assistance. The shower had bars, but it wasn't a walk-in, which would have barred Chris from entry had he been alone. The shower head and water handle were far too high for him to reach. And the carpet surface was jagged, a danger to crawl on.

These issues annoyed Chris but didn't surprise him. Most hotel rooms he has stayed in seemed to have been designed by someone who has never met a wheelchair user, nor thought for more than three minutes about what a wheelchair user might need. This is a familiar reality to him, but it was a painful new reality for a woman in the "accessible" room next to ours.

She approached me, panic in her eyes, and explained that her mother had recently had a stroke, and "There's no walk-in shower! How is she supposed to use the shower?" It quickly became clear that the woman and her mother were not on vacation; they didn't have much money; and the woman was learning the awful lesson, "Nobody's going to help you." Typing that brings tears to my eyes, and I wonder almost every night if their situation has improved. I don't think I'd like the answer.

In the hotel's lobby, a clerk explained to an increasingly distressed man, "Sir, we can't give you a room unless you have a credit card." His protests that he had cash to pay for a night's stay were met with vague mentions of a corporate policy. I didn't have enough money to volunteer to pay for his room using my card, which will haunt me forever.

I later did some research, and I couldn't find any hotel chains that don't require credit cards for stays. This is a punishing penalty for the already-disadvantaged, and it means people who should be indoors weren't on Christmas Eve. Yes, there are shelters in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, but that doesn't help people in, say, El Rito or San Ysidro — nor is it a comfortable reality regardless. As the women in the "accessible" hotel room reminded me, people are introduced to harsh new realities every day, everywhere.

I've told friends that if a company were able to produce a chemical that simply made people feel like they're fortunate, it'd be the most sought-after substance on Earth. Some people who possess seemingly everything needed for happiness are unable to enjoy the warm embrace of the simple sensation, "I'm lucky." I say those words aloud sometimes, to remind myself.

If you're reading this, there's a good chance you are lucky as well — not with everything, but overall. I write this not to encourage you feel bad about it, but rather to feel great about it.

Have a great new year, and thank you for reading the things I write. I truly appreciate it.