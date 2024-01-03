Checking carbon monoxide detectors vital to staying safe at home

Jan. 2—A small purchase can play a big role in keeping those in your home safe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year more than 400 people die from overexposure to carbon monoxide and another 100,000 visit emergency rooms with related issues. The colorless, odorless gas can come from several common household items including furnaces, water heaters, stoves, fuel-burning space heaters and wood-burning fireplaces. Even warming up your car or barbecuing in your garage can fill your house with carbon monoxide.

By the time symptoms of poisoning occur, it is often too late, says St. Joseph Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Wacker. The best way to stay safe is simple, he says.

"Instead of looking for symptoms, we recommend simply purchasing a detector," Wacker said.

The average price of a CO detector ranges from $25 to $55. A smoke detector with a built-in CO detector will average $45 to $80.

People experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning initially experience lightheadedness, Wacker said. This can affect decision-making and even cause people to think they simply need a nap.

"If you go to sleep with a dangerous amount of CO in the house, it is unlikely you will wake up," Wacker said.

Wacker says it's common for all gas appliances to emit some CO, but detectors will go off like a smoke alarm if the CO reaches dangerous levels. He said emergency crews would much rather respond to an alarm warning call than one related to someone already experiencing CO poisoning.

"All of our fire department vehicles have CO detection units so we can check to make sure the readings on the detector are accurate, and if needed, we can assist," Wacker said.

If symptoms are detected, the fire department recommends calling 911. If the fire sensor of the CO detector goes off and there are no symptoms, Wacker said to evacuate the area and call the fire department. He added that emergency crews will take readings and provide needed medical or ventilation assistance.

Like smoke detectors, CO devices should be checked every six months, and Wacker said they have a lifespan of about 10 years before they should be replaced.

For more information on carbon monoxide and detectors, contact the department's Fire Prevention offices at (816) 271-4623 or (816) 271-4604.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Union Star and Helena, Missouri. Charles can be reached at charles.christian@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowChristian.