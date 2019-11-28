Is Checkit plc’s (LON:CKT) 25% ROCE Any Good?

Today we are going to look at Checkit plc (LON:CKT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Checkit:

0.25 = UK£4.0m ÷ (UK£23m - UK£7.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2019.)

So, Checkit has an ROCE of 25%.

Does Checkit Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Checkit's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 15% average in the Electrical industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Checkit's ROCE is currently very good.

Checkit delivered an ROCE of 25%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving. The image below shows how Checkit's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Checkit.

How Checkit's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Checkit has total assets of UK£23m and current liabilities of UK£7.1m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Checkit's ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Checkit's ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further. Checkit shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .