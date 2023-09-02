Checkout’s Céline Dufétel will join us on the Fintech Stage at TC Disrupt

Economic headwinds have scattered many of the gains that fintech companies made during the tech funding boom of 2021. Case in point — global payment platforms Stripe and Checkout.com lowered their internal valuations. Still, it would be unwise to count out the opportunities for fintech growth, especially in the U.S.

Understanding the current and future state of payments is essential, and it’s why we’re thrilled that Céline Dufétel, president and COO of Checkout.com, will join us September 19 on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Previously Checkout’s CFO and COO, Dufétel donned the presidential mantle last April. She told TechCrunch she’s bullish on U.S. expansion, and we’ll dig into where she sees growth opportunities during her session, “The Future of Payments.”

We’re eager to hear more about her newish role and what, if any, changes she may enact. We’ll also get her take on the overall state of the payments industry and where she thinks it's headed.

The company recently launched Checkout.com Issuing, a product that allows its customers to create payment cards for their own customers. What else lies ahead for Checkout.com?

Céline Dufétel: Checkout.com president and COO

Céline Dufétel oversees the operational and go-to-market teams — as well as all financial, treasury and strategy functions — at Checkout.com. The global payments platform serves large-scale e-commerce and services merchants such as Netflix, GE HealthCare, Pizza Hut, Siemens and Sony; fintech unicorns such as Klarna, Qonto, WorldRemit and many of the world’s largest crypto players.

As COO, Dufétel leads the company’s strategy on all matters involving operations, legal, risk and regulation. She is also Checkout.com’s executive sponsor of diversity, equality and inclusivity (DEI).

Prior to Checkout.com, Dufétel was the COO and CFO of Fortune 500 asset manager, T. Rowe Price. Before that, she was managing director and global head of marketing and client service at Neuberger Berman, and she started her corporate career as a partner at McKinsey & Company.

Dufétel was named to Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance in 2021 and to Fortune’s 40 under 40 in 2020. A native of France, she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in applied mathematics and economics from École Polytechnique in Paris, and a master's degree in finance from Princeton.

