Checkpoint in Dorohusk completely unblocked, entire queue of lorries needs one day to pass

Traffic at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border will be completely unhindered from the afternoon of Wednesday, 13 December, and the Polish side has predicted it will take about 30 hours for all lorries from the queue to pass into Ukraine.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the evening on Tuesday, the Chelm police said the lorry that broke down at the U-turn near the checkpoint on Monday which had obstructed passage has been removed and traffic to and from Ukraine is moving smoothly.

About 700 lorries were waiting in a queue to enter Ukraine at that time.

A representative from the customs office in Lublin reported that the checkpoint is fully staffed. According to their estimates, it will take approximately 32 hours to allow this number of lorries to pass.

Background:

The Polish hauliers’ blockade has been going on since 6 November. Slovak hauliers have recently joined them.

On 11 December, Wojciech Sawa, Head of the Dorohusk municipality, decided to disperse the hauliers protest at the border with Ukraine and traffic through this checkpoint was restored.

However, the protesters have requested a new protest action to start on Monday. Representatives of Ukrainian carriers’ associations have information that the protesters want to continue the protest until late March.

