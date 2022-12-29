Checkpoint, patrols planned in Muskogee County

Dec. 28—The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Muskogee Police Department and Muscogee (Creek) Nation to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Muskogee County on Friday.

The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

According to jail records, several people started their holiday celebrations early and landed in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility over the Christmas weekend.

And officers in Muskogee will be out in force this weekend, said Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.

The goal is simple: to make Muskogee County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Muskogee County area before, during and after the checkpoint.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma. None of these crashes were accidents; every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the smart choice not to drive while under the influence.

Hamlin's best suggestion?

"Don't drink and drive," she said.

But Hamlin is realistic.

"Obviously if they plan on going to a party and drinking that they have a designated driver, a sober driver, to drive them home to keep not only themselves safe, but to keep everyone else on the road safe," Hamlin said.

Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Highway Safety, being arrested for drunk driving in Oklahoma can cost more than $10,000 in fines and fees:

—Oklahoma laws require that any driver convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle, aggravated DUI, with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, must install an ignition interlock device on every vehicle they own or which is registered to them.

Story continues

—As a result of conviction, an interlock will be required for 18 months for first-time offenders; second-time offenders will be required to use an interlock for four years if their BAC exceeds .08. Any additional DUI convictions will result in the use of an interlock for five years.

—License revocation is another penalty for impaired driving in Oklahoma. If an impaired driver fails or refuses a breath test, their license is confiscated immediately. The driver can request a hearing to challenge the ruling, but, if unsuccessful, their license will be suspended for a minimum of six months.

—Sentencing can also occur after a trial or plea agreement. For a first felony, drunk drivers can expect one to five years of jail time, fines of up to $2,500 and a one-year revocation of their license, if the license was previously revoked within the last 10 years.

—Second and subsequent charges carry one to 10 years of jail time, fines of up to $5,000 and an automatic three-year or longer revocation of their license, if the license had been revoked two or more times in the past 10 years.