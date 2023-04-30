Checkpoint results in several warnings, arrests in Lancaster County

The Lancaster Police Department held a saturation checkpoint that resulted in several written warnings, as well as several arrests.

On Friday, police issued multiple warnings for infractions such as child restraint, driving under suspension, open containers, and no driver’s license or proof of insurance. Police also made several arrested illegal drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamines, and crack cocaine.

One person was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Police said this checkpoint was conducted due to recent traffic-related complaints from community members about speeding, racing, and possible criminal activity in the area. Approximately 92 vehicles went through from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. with assistance from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have had several issues related to crime problems and citizen complaints in a few neighborhoods within the city over the past few weeks. Sheriff Faile and I were talking about some of these issues, and it was just a very natural decision to have our staff work together to address them. We have already had very good success working together as partners with the Drug Task Force and Violent Crime Task Force, so it was easy to put our traffic grant people together for this joint checkpoint and saturation operation. We are fortunate to have this working relationship within Lancaster County because it really does help make our community safer,” Lancaster Police Chief Roper said.

