Checkpoint seizes illegal guns and drugs, hands out 13 traffic violations, makes two arrests

PETERSBURG — A 90-minute police checkpoint in Petersburg between the city and Virginia State Police Saturday night wound up nabbing two illegal handguns and an undisclosed amount of illegal drugs.

State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in an email that Petersburg officers and troopers set up at the intersection of Puddledock Road and Industrial Drive around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. By 7:30 p.m. when the checkpoint was lifted, 13 traffic violations had been issued, and two people were arrested on outstanding felony gun and drug warrants.

The individuals arrested were not immediately identified, but they faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Shehan said the checkpoint was part of the Youngkin administration's "Bold Blue Line" Violent Crimes Task Force initiative. State police have been working with Petersburg Police on the project since last May.

The state police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office and the VCTF helped out with Saturday's checkpoint.

This is a developing story.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg checkpoint over the weekend seizes illegal guns, drugs