Checkpoints to be put in place through July 4 weekend

Jun. 27—SUNBURY — Valley law enforcement and the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving awareness campaign to promote sober driving are joining together for the holiday weekend.

According to Sunbury Police officer Terry Ketchem, who is the Northumberland County DUI coordinator, said in 2020, 493 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the July 4 holiday period across the state, with 41 percent of those fatalities occurring in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.

According to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, the average DUI costs $10,000 in attorney's fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, and more. If you are caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, he said.

Police said there will be DUI checkpoints throughout the county through the holiday weekend.

— Francis Scarcella