Cheeks leads Robert Morris over Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49

Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49.

Cheeks was 8 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Colonials (1-1). Josh Corbin scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and Jackson Last finished with 10 points.

JoJo France had 23 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (0-1).

Robert Morris hosts West Virginia Wesleyan next Wednesday.

