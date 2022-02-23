Cheektowaga police raid smoke shop, owner accused of gifting cannabis with sticker purchase

Boxes of "Trips Ahoy" and "Love Savers" cannabis-laced candies were among the thousands of bags of edibles and marijuana seized on Feburary 4th during a Cheektowaga Police raid of Shake N' Daze Green Vision Wellness on French Road.

