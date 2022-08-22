Cheektowaga woman charged with Leandra's Law DWI after Town of Niagara hit-and-run

Aug. 22—A Cheektowaga woman with four children in her vehicle is facing felony DWI charges following a hit-and-run accident in the Town of Niagara Sunday night.

Niagara County Sheriff's officials said about 9:30 p.m. Sunday they received reports for an accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard, near Williams Road. It was reported that a vehicle had driven through a median, causing damage to several signs.

Deputies searched the area and found a '21 Chevy Silverado in the rear parking lot of a business on the 10000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Deputies said the driver, Heather E. Kirst, 34, of Cheektowaga, appeared intoxicated and she failed field sobriety tests. A breath-screening device also detected the presence of alcohol. Deputies noted that she was driving with four children under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

Kirst was charged with aggravated DWI as a Leandra's Law offense, DWI, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and multiple other vehicle and traffic offenses.

Kirst was held in the Niagara County Correctional facility pending her arraignment, the report said.