Cheer up – the bull market will run for another year (at least)

Yes, I know 2024’s stock market launched terribly. Investors face endless worries: sticky core inflation; higher rates for longer; recession risks; wars; election histrionics east and west of the Pond...

Stock market bears offer myriad reasons the bull market should die – but it won’t. My 2024 market forecast is for moderate double-digit global gains, less than 2023’s, but ample nonetheless.

Here are some little-discussed things that are just shockingly bullish.

A global bull market truth: if a bull market reaches a first anniversary, it is highly likely to get a second. Young bull markets are just harder to kill than almost anyone fathoms. Most observers herald their doom, yet stocks trudge higher.

A weak pound skewed global stocks’ returns in sterling. But don’t be fooled – 2022’s lows started a new, young global bull market that turned one last October. Expect a second birthday.

Why? Start by looking at growing economic resilience. Despite ubiquitous recession calls, 2023’s global GDP grew. America’s accelerated all year – soaring 5.2pc, annualised, in Q3 2023.

Most mistakenly dub it a global “soft landing”. It can’t be a “landing” if there was no descent.

Yes, the British economy’s Q3 contraction – followed by October weakness – ruffles feathers, as do other scattered weak spots like Germany. But markets have surely pre-priced regional blips after more than a year of chatter about hard landings.

The FTSE and Germany’s DAX both hovering near all-time highs is evidence of that. But it isn’t all good news. Headwinds linger and stealth UK tax hikes stink. But all that has been known for years – anyone wishing to sell stocks surely already has.

Inflation? It has cooled big-time, and globally. UK headline CPI more than halved since late-2022’s near-double-digit heights. Even sticky core inflation is down – and should keep falling for reasons that I detailed in November.

US inflation is 3.1pc year-on-year, back to near pre-pandemic levels.

Another bullish tailwind: politics. Politics helped stocks rise in 2023, as late-2022’s US midterm elections cemented gridlock (which I covered here). Now comes a US presidential election year.

Despite histrionics, elections are good for stocks. Since 1925, when reliable data began, US stocks climbed in 83.3pc of election years – averaging 11.4pc gains in USD.

When presidents’ second years were negative – like 2022 – their subsequent fourth year was positive every single time since the Depression’s 1932 bottom, averaging 15.7% returns. UK stocks in those fourth years were almost as positive.

Why this phenomena? US election-year positivity spills globally, including in Britain, since developed markets have long been far more correlated than most assume, as I explained in June.

Hence, the FTSE All-Share rose in 70.8pc of US election years since 1925, averaging 10.4pc total returns.

Yes, short-term volatility can strike briefly for any or no reason. And jibber-jabber over when Britain goes to the polls could spark worrying wiggles in markets. Ignore it.

Maybe today’s poll numbers hold up and Labour trounce the Tories, and maybe not. It is too early for those real probabilities. Whatever happens, uncertainty will subside as 2024 progresses.

The Tories are currently too divided and scared of election consequences to pass much beyond tiny tax cuts. Legislative stagnation is stock market fuel – when politicians are scared to lose, stocks cruise.

Big growth stocks should keep leading early this year, particularly after their initial January swoon. Britain, though, has few listed tech companies worth mentioning.

As the resilience of global GDP becomes more apparent, short-term interest rates eventually will start falling, flattening and then steepening.

The currently inverted global yield curve (where longer-dated bonds have lower yields), will revert to norm and so-called “value” stocks should take the lead.

Why? Because rising interest rates always make bank lending more profitable, loosening lenders’ purse strings.

That mostly favours value companies, whose weaker financial strength and heavy economic sensitivity make them more loan-dependent for growth financing.

Hence, the FTSE’s financials, staples, energy, materials and industrials sectors, two-thirds of its market capitalisation, should shine in the second half of the year.

Crucially, and contrary to popular belief, rate cuts aren’t needed for this bull market’s survival, as proven by stocks’ ascent in parallel with lots of rate hikes since 2022.

Well-known, pre-priced worries won’t kill this young bull market. That takes a big, unknown shock. I see none lurking now. Stay bullish, but nimble, in 2024.

