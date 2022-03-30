Cheer coach accused of sexually abusing teens dating back to 2013, Florida police say

A Florida cheerleading coach has been arrested on molestation charges, police say.

Vigiland D’Haiti, 39, from Clermont, a city about 25 miles west of Orlando, was arrested on March 27 on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims ages 12 to 15, according to a news release from Clermont Police.

Authorities said multiple victims came forward between 2013 and 2021. The man is the owner of Rush Allstars in Clermont and has coached at several other gyms and high schools, according to police.

D’Haiti has been involved in cheerleading for 20 years, according to the Rush Allstars’ website.

Police are now asking other victims to come forward.

The coach has been released on a $30,000 bond, police said. Police did not say if D’Haiti had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

