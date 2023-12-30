Cheer Fund nearly reaches $34K

Dec. 30—HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2023 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,450.

Today's donors are:

—In Memory of Byrl and Leo Skidmore by Donna and Byron Skidmore $100.

—In Memory of Patsy and David Moore by Your Children and All Their Families $100.

—Joe Williams $100.

—In Memory of Larry G. and Linda R. Brown by LeeAnne Thornton, Leslie Mahaffey, and Family $50.

—In Memory of Jane Kerr by Phil and Deborah Key $100.

—In Honor of our Grandsons, Wesley and McCall by Phyllis & Fred Picklesimer $100.

—Jessie & Ann Marie Bullock $25.

—In Memory of Benny & Mary Jo Braica by Langley & Denise Ruth $50.

—Elaine and Steven McCloy $100.

—In Memory of John Newby by Frank & Nancy Newby $50.

—In Memory of Tom Newby and Nancy Harriss by Frank & Nancy Newby $25.

—In Memory of Linda Tysinger by Frank & Nancy Newby $25.

—In Memory of Donald, Violet and Becky Caldwell by Pam, Don, Megan, James, Elizabeth, Hunter, Donnie, Kelli, Tyler, John and Katherine $200.

—In Memory of Joe Nottoli by Pam, Don, Megan, James, Elizabeth, Hunter, Donnie, Kelli, Tyler, John and Katherine $100.

—In Memory of James Maxwell Cooper, Confederate States Army by Rusty Van Landingham $25.

—St. George Greek Woman's Club $100.

—In Loving Memory of Felix Miller Jr. by Maxine Miller $100.

—Beco Inc. $100.

Today's total: $1,450

Previous total: $32,351

Grand total: $33,801

Want to donate? —The High Point Enterprise is again partnering with the High Point Kiwanis Club for the 99th annual Christmas Cheer Fund, which kicks off today. —Donations should be made payable to Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to: Christmas Cheer Fund, P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. —Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org —All donations, which are tax-deductible, will be acknowledged with listings in The Enterprise. —Gifts can be made in honor of or in memory of someone special, or the donor can remain anonymous if he or she chooses.