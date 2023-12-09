Cheer Fund passes 10K mark

Dec. 9—HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2023 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,260.

Today's donors are:

—Robert Wagoner $50.

—Daniel Odom $50.

—In Memory of Clark English, our family's beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend by His Family $100.

—In Honor of My Grandchildren by Lee R. Ezell $50.

—In Honor of Ryan, Kyle, Brandon and Justin by Stephen & Sue Uhlin $200.

—In Memory of my Mom, Isabelle Dorwart by Marian Knight $40.

—In Memory of Helen Doby and In Honor of Mark Doby, Cathy Doby and Melanie Doby by Maxie Doby $100.

—Gerald and Gracie Zimmerman $250.

—In Honor of Anna Stinson Porter, Rev. Amelia Stinson-Wesley and "Dick" Dickens by Jerry and Louella Stinson $100.

—Frances Ruth $100.

—Trena Fowler & Harley Fowler $50.

—In Honor of Margaret Buie by Her Daughters $100.

—In Memory of Jay Buie by His Daughters $100.

—In Honor of Betty Jo Willett and Odel Reavis by Jack & Charlene Green $200.

—In Memory of Glynda Shelton by Kimberly Crews & David Thompson $500.

—Ray & Suzanne Soltis $100.

—In Honor of All My Great Kiwanis Friends by Kerry & Brenda Jones $200.

—In Honor of our Founder and CEO, David Miller by His Employees $250.

—In Honor of our Employees by Davis Furniture Industries $500.

—In Honor of my Grandchildren: Clarke & Clay Jones and Logan & Sarah Hauck by Liz Jones $100.

—In Memory of RV Moss by Vera Moss $200.

—In Memory of Jay Buie by Margaret Buie $100.

—Beeson Hardware $100.

—In Memory of Violet Carda by Randy Carda $50.

—In Memory of Alfred (Pony) Lea by Dan & Diane Phillips $100.

—Sallie & Tony Bardelas $100.

—In Memory of Bob E. Duncan by Lucille Duncan $100.

—In Honor of our Grandchildren: Carter, Tyson, Hattie and Josie by Sam & Kendra Boyd $100.

—In Honor of our Wonderful Clients by Atlantic Realty & Property Management $100.

—Wiley G. Clary, Jr. $100.

—In Memory of: Mary & JB Gibson and Alice & Bill Hinson by Laura & Clark Gibson $1,000.

Today's total: $5,190

Previous total: $8,570.

Grand total: $13,760.

Want to donate? —The High Point Enterprise is again partnering with the High Point Kiwanis Club for the 99th annual Christmas Cheer Fund, which kicks off today. —Donations should be made payable to Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to: Christmas Cheer Fund, P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. —Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org —All donations, which are tax-deductible, will be acknowledged with listings in The Enterprise. —Gifts can be made in honor of or in memory of someone special, or the donor can remain anonymous if he or she chooses.