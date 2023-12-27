Cheer Fund passes $31K mark

Dec. 26—HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2023 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $3,330.

Today's donors are:

—Dorothy Sloan $50.

—Bobby & Janet Ritchie $100.

—Tom & Joan White $100.

—In Honor of: My Siblings — Steve Martin, Esther Owens, Edna Dezern & Rita Quinn and Will, Sadie & Gemma Elder and George and Suzanne Elder by Michael & Aurelia Hepler $180.

—In Honor of Danny Davis by The Office Employees of Davis Furniture Industries, Inc. $300.

—In Honor of Scott and Lynda Wagoner by Tom & Jo Hayworth $100.

—In Honor of my two children Ken Hunt and Ashley Hunt by Paula Hunt $100.

—In Memory of Diane H. Fogleman by Bob Fogleman $100.

—In Loving Memory of Francie and Betty Ann by Sandy Rankin $200.

—In Loving Memory of Mrs. Roxie Hinson and Mrs. Beatrice Hinson Shaver by Alfred L. and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50.

—In Loving Memory of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bynum by Alfred L. and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50.

—In Loving Memory of Mr. and Mrs. James and Edna Hinson Dye by Alfred L. and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50.

—In Loving Memory of Mrs. Nora Yvonne Bynum by Alfred L. and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50.

—In Honor of Tim and Amy Bolton by Holly Bolton $100.

—In Memory of Charles & Scottie Tucker and Hubert & Ellen Leach by Jerry & Kay Tucker $100.

—In Memory of Billy Ray and Charles Ray by Marie Ray $25.

—In Honor of the Staff of Keziah Gates by Anonymous $150.

—Rebecca Smothers $100.

—In Memory of Debbie Sink by Her Cats $50.

—In Memory of George Louya and Freda & Charles Jones by Jeanette W. Louya $50.

—In Loving Memory of Charles Chavis by Jayne Chavis $50.

—In Memory of Charles O. Tucker by Nancy Tucker $25.

—Fred & Diane Meredith $200.

—In Memory of Doris Reagan and Conley Thompson by Kent & Robin Thompson $50.

—Anonymous $1,000.

Today's total: $3,330.

Previous total: $28,656.

Grand total: $31,986.